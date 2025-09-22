PNN

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22: A leading digital lender achieves a breakthrough 80%+ early recovery rate, establishing a new industry benchmark as Neowise bridges AI automation with human expertise across India's diverse regional markets.

A leading digital NBFC has achieved an 84% resolution rate for early delinquencies through Neowise - India's first complete end-to-end debt recovery ecosystem, marking its transformation from AI pioneer to full-spectrum industry leader in a sector worth ₹14 lakh crore.

Advertisement

The deployment demonstrates how integrating AI automation with managed services solves the Indian lending industry's most persistent challenge: scaling effective collections across linguistically diverse regional markets. Traditional approaches typically reach only 20-25% of borrowers on their first contact, creating a recovery gap that costs the industry billions of dollars annually.

Breaking the Regional Collection Barrier

Advertisement

The North India-based lender faced a challenge familiar to every financial institution seeking national scale: maintaining collection efficiency while expanding into markets with different languages and borrower behaviours. Their South India portfolio expansion had stalled due to the complexities of remote collection, which required local language speakers & deep cultural nuances.

Neowise's integrated solution addressed this through the following approach:

Instant AI Intervention deploys conversational AI voice bots supporting Indian languages immediately upon payment default, achieving 84% resolution within 30 days of delinquency without human involvement--dramatically improving the lender's average resolution rate of 81% on the same pool of loans.

Professional Managed Services seamlessly handles complex cases, deploying specialised calling teams and multichannel campaigns that delivered 32% recovery rates for challenging DPD 30+ accounts across geographical boundaries.

Market-First Positioning Creates Competitive Advantage

The deployment establishes Neowise as the only provider offering both AI-powered automation and managed services under a unified platform, addressing the fundamental inefficiency plaguing Indian debt recovery operations.

"Every Indian lender scaling across regions faces fragmented collection systems, language barriers, and impossible scaling of human expertise. We've built the best infrastructure to eliminate these barriers from first principles, since we ourselves were running a lending firm earlier," said Rohit Ramachandran, Cofounder & CEO of Neowise.

This integration comes at a critical moment. With retail loan growth accelerating and geographic expansion essential for scale, lenders can no longer afford operational complexity from working with multiple specialised service providers.

The regional expansion success validates Neowise's comprehensive platform, which currently manages over ₹ 2000 crore in Annual AUM across 30+ lenders, handling more than 5 million loan accounts.

Industry Transformation Implications

The deployment signals a broader shift in how Indian financial institutions approach collections. Rather than choosing between AI efficiency and human expertise, leading lenders now seek integrated platforms delivering both seamlessly.

"We're building the recovery backbone that allows Indian lenders to scale nationally without worrying about underlying infrastructure or availability of solutions," added Rohit Taneja, CEO of Decentro - the parent company of Neowise.

For India's growing lending sector, this represents sustainable national expansion. The unified approach eliminates service provider complexity while ensuring consistent recovery rates.

The broader implications extend beyond collections: successful AI-managed services integration provides a blueprint for other fintech sectors, combining technological innovation with human expertise at scale.

About Neowise

A Decentro Group company, Neowise provides India's most comprehensive AI-driven debt collection platform, combining automated tools with managed services across the entire delinquency spectrum. The platform delivers solutions across 11 Indian languages for 30+ lenders managing ₹2000+ crore AUM.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)