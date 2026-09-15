NephroPlus Launches NIDA – NephroPlus International Dialysis Academy – to Build a Global Pipeline of Dialysis-Trained Nurses

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 15: NephroPlus, Asia’s largest dialysis networks, today announced the launch of the NephroPlus International Dialysis Academy (NIDA), a dedicated initiative designed to prepare nursing graduates in India and the Philippines for specialised careers in dialysis care and international deployment.

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The first NIDA nodal centre inaugurated today, at NephroPlus’s standalone dialysis centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, in the presence of Rohit Singh, Group CEO, NephroPlus. The Academy’s second nodal centre is scheduled to launch in Quezon City, Philippines, in November 2026.

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NIDA has been established as a structured pathway for building a specialised, internationally deployable renal-nursing workforce. The programme combines classroom learning, simulation-based training, supervised clinical experience, mentorship, certification support and preparation for international workplace and licensing requirements. On successful completion of the programme, eligible candidates can be considered for deployment within NephroPlus’s international network, subject to the applicable requirements and the service commitment defined at enrolment.

In India, the Fresher Track is a 24-month programme, comprising three months of classroom and simulation-based training followed by 21 months of supervised clinical training across the NephroPlus network. In the Philippines, the programme follows a similar overall timeframe, beginning with two weeks of clinical classroom training followed by supervised on-the-job training across NephroPlus Philippines centres. The curriculum covers renal and dialysis science, clinical management, patient care and global workplace readiness, equipping nurses with the specialised skills required for dialysis care and international careers.

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Commenting on the launch, Rohit Singh, Group Chief Executive Officer, NephroPlus, said, "Skilled renal-care manpower is in short supply globally, and NIDA is built to address that gap. Through a structured curriculum of specialised training, hands-on clinical exposure, and coaching in soft skills and language, we are developing renal nurses truly ready for the world. NephroPlus's global reach translates into assured international placement, not just an opportunity on paper."

Kamal D Shah, Co-founder, NephroPlus, said, “Dialysis is a highly specialised area of healthcare, and developing the right clinical talent is essential to delivering consistent, high-quality patient care. NIDA is an extension of NephroPlus’s long-standing focus on building specialised clinical capabilities. By investing in nurses at the beginning of their dialysis careers and providing them with structured training and real-world clinical experience, we hope to create meaningful professional pathways while strengthening the workforce required for renal care globally.”

NIDA is part of NephroPlus’s broader commitment to strengthening the specialised renal-care workforce and supporting India’s growing role as a source of skilled healthcare talent. The Academy will initially operate through its nodal centres in Hyderabad and Quezon City, with plans to expand its footprint in a phased, demand-led manner as NephroPlus’s international operations grow.

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