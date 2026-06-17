Neral: The New Residential Hub of Mumbai 3.0

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: Mumbai's real estate growth story has historically moved outward, from South Mumbai to Bandra, Andheri, Thane and Navi Mumbai, as infrastructure opened new economic corridors and housing demand followed. The next phase of this expansion is now taking shape across the eastern MMR belt, with Neral emerging as the new residential hub within Mumbai 3.0. The transformation is being supported by a ₹4.04 lakh crore infrastructure pipeline -- approximately four times Gurugram's inflation-adjusted early infrastructure investment, which accompanied a 35x property value increase over three decades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Infrastructure Unlocks Growth

Key projects including the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor, Mumbai Metro Line 8, BKC-NMIA Tunnel and Panvel-Karjat Railway Line are set to transform regional connectivity, enabling faster movement across MMR and strengthening Neral's position within Mumbai 3.0. With NMIA scaling from 20 million passengers in Phase 1 to 60-90 million at full capacity, the multimodal corridor reducing cross-MMR travel times by 30-40%, and Metro Line 8 connecting BKC to the airport in around 25 minutes, the region is poised for significant economic and residential growth.

Advertisement

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to support over 20,000 direct jobs and more than 1 lakh indirect employment opportunities across aviation, logistics, hospitality and allied sectors. The 90,000-acre NAINA development zone is set to create new commercial; IT/ITES and residential hubs linked to the airport ecosystem. Located approximately 70 minutes from NMIA, Neral combines access to this emerging economic corridor with the lifestyle advantages of Matheran and the Western Ghats, including AQI levels of around 75 compared with Mumbai's 150+ and Delhi's 500+, positioning it as a future residential destination within Mumbai 3.0.

Economic Momentum Builds

Beyond infrastructure, corporate investments are expected to accelerate economic activity across the corridor, with commitments from Reliance (₹60,000 crore), Adani (₹50,000 crore hyperscale data centre MoU), Google, Princeton Digital Group, Yotta Infrastructure and other players. With nearly 90% of the planned investment pipeline yet to be deployed, the region's employment and residential demand catalyst remains ahead.

"Real estate growth corridors are created when infrastructure, economic activity and supply dynamics converge. Neral represents such an inflection point for Mumbai 3.0, where large-scale infrastructure investments, proximity to emerging employment hubs and a balanced development ecosystem are coming together to create a differentiated residential market opportunity. As connectivity improves and the broader MMR expands, markets like Neral are likely to play an increasingly important role in Mumbai's next phase of urban growth," said by Mr. Pankaj Kapoor Director, Liases Foras.

Ecology Shapes Livability

Neral's proximity to Matheran and the Western Ghats biodiversity hotspot (Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary), combined with ecological protections such as the 360 sq. km Matheran Eco-Sensitive Zone and surrounding conservation areas, creates a controlled development environment that strengthens its long-term real estate positioning. The same ecological advantages enhance its lifestyle appeal, extensive green cover, limited industrialisation and a strong tourism ecosystem attracting 20-25 lakh visitors annually, supporting both premium living and short-term rental demand.

Long Term Value Creation

Neral's land values are projected to appreciate 5X over the next decade as infrastructure, connectivity and economic growth drivers mature. Beyond capital appreciation, premium villa rentals present an additional income opportunity, with research estimates indicating up to 16% rental yield potential and 98% cumulative ROI over 10 years for 4 BHK villas, and up to 15% rental yield potential with 84% ROI for 5 BHK villas under stated assumptions.

The report concludes that Neral's positioning is strengthened by the convergence of infrastructure-led growth, emerging employment centres and balanced development ecosystem. As Mumbai expands into its next growth phase, Neral is positioned as an emerging residential destination combining connectivity, lifestyle value and long-term potential.

About Liases Foras

Liases Foras is India's premier independent, non-broking real estate research company. With no brokerage or development interests, the firm has provided impartial, data-driven market intelligence to investors, financial institutions, and policymakers since 1998. The full white paper "Neral: The New Residential Hub of Mumbai 3.0" is available upon request.

Media Contact

Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd.

M: +91 9833344500 | contact@liasesforas.com | www.liasesforas.com

Download the complete report:- https://bit.ly/4xqX3MN

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)