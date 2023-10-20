Nestle India Q3 net profit up 37% to Rs 908 crore

PTI

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported an increase of 37.28% in net profit at Rs 908.08 crore for the third quarter ended September 30, helped by a consistent performance almost across all major brands. Net sales rose 9.43% to Rs 5,009.52 crore during the period under review. The company declared a dividend of Rs 140 per share.

UltraTech Cement Q2 profit rises 69% to Rs 1,280 cr

UltraTech Cement on Thursday reported a 68.75% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,280.38 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, led by a strong volume growth. Its revenue from operation was up 15.25 per cent at Rs 16,012.13 crore during the period under review as against Rs 13,892.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

HUL Q2 net profit dips marginally to Rs 2,657 cr

Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,657 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 amid subdued rural demand and heightened competitive intensity. The consolidated total income stood at Rs 15,806 crore in the quarter under review.

Tata Motors to buy 26.79% in Freight Tiger for Rs 150 cr

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has inked a pact to acquire a 26.79% stake in digital platform Freight Tiger for Rs 150 crore.