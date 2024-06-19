Net direct tax collection rises 21% to Rs 4.62 lakh crore

PTI

New Delhi, June 18

Net direct tax collection grew 21 per cent to Rs 4.62 lakh crore so far this fiscal on higher advance tax mop-up, the income tax department said on Tuesday.

The first instalment of advance tax, which was due on June 15, showed collections rose 27.34 per cent to Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

This includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 1.14 lakh crore and Personal Income Tax (PIT) at Rs 34,470 crore.

The net direct tax collection of Rs 462,664 crore (as of June 17, 2024) includes CIT at Rs 180,949 crore and PIT (including Securities Transaction Tax) at Rs 281,013 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.