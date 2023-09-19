Net direct tax kitty rises 23.5%

PTI

New Delhi, September 18

Net direct tax collection grew 23.51% to over Rs 8.65 lakh crore till mid-September, on higher advance tax mop-up from corporates, the Finance Ministry said on Monday. Advance tax collection stood at Rs 3.55 lakh crore till mid-September, a 21% growth against Rs 2.94 lakh crore collected in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Refunds of about Rs 1.22 lakh crore have been issued up to September 16. On a gross basis, direct tax collection for the financial year 2023-24 stands at Rs 9.87 lakh crore.