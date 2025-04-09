Net Green Foundation Launches Bold Sustainability Initiative at the 19th Water Digest World Water Awards

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], April 9: In a defining moment for environmental innovation, the Net Green Foundation was officially launched today by Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Hon'ble Minister of State for Jal Shakti, during the 19th Edition of the Water Digest World Water Awards, honouring excellence in water conservation and innovation. The launch event, marked by high energy and visionary dialogue, was also graced by the presence of Dr. Benno Boer, Programme Specialist and Chief of Sector - Natural Sciences, UNESCO.

The Net Green Foundation emerges as a forward-thinking catalyst dedicated to driving global sustainability through a "glocal" approach - merging innovative strategies with local action. With a mission encapsulated in the motto "Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow - Driving Awareness, Action, and Impact," the foundation seeks to address the profound challenges posed by the climate crisis, including rising global temperatures, diminishing natural resources, and extreme weather events.

A Vision Rooted in Urgency and Opportunity

In today's rapidly changing world, the Net Green Foundation recognizes key challenges such as public resistance to change, economic disparities, limited access to vital resources, and the pervasive spread of misinformation. Yet, within these challenges lie tremendous opportunities in energy transition, water conservation, sustainable living, circular economies, and building climate-resilient communities. The foundation's launch is a clarion call to communities, industries, and governments to unite under the visionary guidance inspired by the Prime Minister's commitment to the environment.

Empowering Through a Multifaceted Approach

The foundation is set apart by its holistic and non-profit commitment, leveraging a unique glocal approach that champions both global awareness and local action. Its comprehensive strategy is built on five core areas of work:

1. Media Amplification: Engaging storytelling through a magazine and website to inspire and inform.

2. Academy: Offering training, research, and educational outreach to nurture sustainable leaders.

3. Centres of Excellence: Developing specialized sustainability solutions through collaborative expertise.

4. Awards, Events, and Webinars: Recognizing and celebrating green leadership and breakthrough innovations.

5. Grassroots-Level Action: Implementing community-based projects that drive real-world change.

At the heart of its mission is the mantra of AAC - Awareness, Action, Change - a framework designed to transform mindsets, inspire proactive environmental policies, and galvanize collective action.

Join the Movement

The Net Green Foundation invites environmental enthusiasts, industry leaders, and community stakeholders to collaborate and contribute their expertise. Whether by joining our Centres of Excellence, participating in our extensive training programs, or sharing your successes through our media platforms, every contribution is a vital part of the journey towards a greener, more sustainable world.

