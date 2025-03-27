Netcon Reinvents as Arche, Launches AI-First Innovation Hub in Bangalore

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 27: In a landmark move, Netcon Technologies, a global leader in digital and AI transformation, today announced its rebranding as Arche alongside the launch of a state-of-the-art innovation hub at Brookfield Eco World in Bangalore. This dual milestone underscores a strategic evolution that embraces an AI-first and digital-first mindset while reinforcing a global outlook.

The rebranding to Arche marks a decisive shift from a traditional IT infrastructure and application services provider to a strategic partner for enterprise-wide digital transformation. With an expanded service portfolio and a platform-first approach, Arche is uniquely positioned to deliver cutting-edge, AI-driven solutions that empower global enterprises to thrive in an increasingly digital-first world.

Advertisement

Launched on the 18th anniversary of the brand, the new innovation hub is designed as a dynamic center for immersive customer engagement, advanced research and development, and real-time solution deployment. Strategically located in the heart of the GCC at Brookfield Eco World in Bangalore, the facility features modern, flexible infrastructure engineered to foster collaboration and innovation. It houses state-of-the-art AI R&D laboratories, interactive industry showcase zones, and advanced customer service areas, providing a live environment where global customers can experience and evaluate next-generation technologies firsthand. This facility is not just a research center; it is a launchpad for AI-driven enterprise solutions that drive operational agility and digital acceleration.

"Our transformation into Arche is more than a rebrand. It is a commitment to redefining how enterprises harness AI and platform intelligence to scale in a digital-first world," said Bobby MD, CEO of Arche. "This innovation hub is our blueprint for the future of enterprise transformation, offering customers a real-time AI experience that accelerates decision-making, drives operational agility, and unlocks new growth opportunities. This is the first of many such centers that will further extend our global footprint and strengthen our presence in key GCC hubs."

Advertisement

Sustainability is a key priority in the design, with energy-efficient systems and green infrastructure practices integrated to minimize environmental impact. A centralized dashboard monitors energy usage across all Arche campuses in India to ensure optimal efficiency.

Celebrating 18 years of innovation, this announcement builds on an impressive legacy of over 500 successful projects for more than 300 global clients across industries such as healthcare, travel, transportation and logistics, defence, BFSI, manufacturing, and retail. With established operations in key regions including the USA, Latam, Singapore, Dubai, and Africa, Arche is poised to extend its global influence and drive transformative outcomes for enterprises worldwide.

"Arche is the intersection of intelligence, innovation, and impact," explained Ishan Mistry, Chief of Design & Marketing of Arche. "Our new identity reflects a passion for simplicity and customer empowerment, turning digital transformation into a tangible, real-time experience. The innovation hub sets a new benchmark by enabling enterprises to navigate, adapt, and lead in an AI-driven era."

For more information on Arche's global transformation, insights from industry leaders, or an exclusive look at the AI-first innovation hub, please visit http://arche.global or follow Arche on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arche-global/?viewAsMember=true

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)