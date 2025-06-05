Netcore Cloud Bolsters Tamil Nadu Presence With New Chennai Office Tapping Elite Tech Talent & Market Opportunity

Chennai becomes Netcore's sixth office in India, reinforcing its commitment to regional growth and customer proximity.

MUMBAI, India, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global MarTech leader, today announced the official opening of its office in Chennai, effective June 05, 2025. This strategic expansion marks Netcore Cloud's sixth office in India and its second in South India, reinforcing its commitment to the burgeoning market and its growing customer base in the region.

The new Chennai office underscores Netcore's focus on unlocking high-potential markets aligned with its mission of co-owning customer outcomes through contextual engagement and personalization. Chennai's convergence of legacy enterprises, thriving tech startups, and a strong BFSI and manufacturing presence makes it a vital ecosystem for Netcore's continued innovation.

"We're excited to deepen our roots in Chennai—a city consistently delivering world-class SaaS talent and entrepreneurial energy. We're building a nerve center of innovation, execution, and talent," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "This expansion reinforces our belief that proximity drives performance, and we're here to co-create, co-innovate, and co-deliver alongside our customers and partners in this vibrant market." This expansion will enable Netcore to deliver faster response times, deeper onboarding, and collaborative innovation for its prospective partners and top clients in Tamil Nadu, such as TVS Credit, Indian Bank, Shriram Life Insurance, General Insurance, Shriram Finance, Chola MS General Insurance, Chola Finance, and GRT Jewellers. Netcore's senior leaders operating from Chennai will ensure the office serves as a launchpad for new initiatives, including AI-led onboarding, SMB GTM models, and partner-driven solution selling. Netcore's Chennai office is poised to become the company's fastest-growing location in India over the next two years—anchored by a vision to combine speed, service, and soul for customers in the region.

The Chennai hub will play a key role in attracting top talent across AI/ML, product engineering, GTM, RevOps, and implementation—driving Netcore's product evolution and customer success engine. The company also aims to contribute to the local ecosystem with campus programs and mentorship initiatives. With an eye on long-term value creation and sustained global expansion, Netcore Cloud is gearing up for a future IPO, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, transparency, and market leadership.

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs.

