Netcore Cloud Launches Insights Agent that Provides Actionable Real-Time Insights for Marketing

One more addition to Netcore's collection of Agents, the Insights Agent will help marketers obtain instant answers, actionable advice, and help them make smarter decisions MUMBAI, India, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Cloud, a global leader in AI-powered marketing automation and customer engagement, today announced the launch of Insights Agent—a breakthrough AI-powered marketing analytics agents that can deliver intuitive campaign insights instantly. At a time when marketers are flooded with performance metrics but starved for actionable insights, Insights Agent offers a transformative leap. Embedded directly into the Netcore Cloud platform, it enables users to simply ask questions like "Why did my Black Friday email underperform?" and receive clear answers, optimisation suggestions, and executive-ready visuals in seconds.

"Marketers today don't need more dashboards—they need decisions," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud. "With Insights Agent, we've reimagined how campaign data is used—not just to report what happened, but to explain why and guide what to do next. This is Agentic AI at its best: empowering marketers to move faster, smarter, and with greater confidence." Unlike generic analytics tools, Insights Agent is explicitly trained on marketing campaign data and contextual behaviours across email, WhatsApp, SMS, and push. Its conversational interface removes technical barriers—no SQL, no additional logins, and no need for BI licenses.

Kedar Parikh, Chief Product Officer at Netcore Cloud, added: "The real bottleneck in marketing today isn't lack of data—it's the time and expertise required to turn that data into action. Insights Agent eliminates that bottleneck. Whether you're a CRM manager trying to fix a drop in CTR or a CMO preparing for a board review, the insights are now just one question away." With AI-personalized recommendations, cross-channel intelligence, and instant access within Netcore's UI, Insights Agent is designed to reduce cognitive overload, reclaim valuable time, and enhance ROI across all campaign efforts.

The Insights Agent is available now to all Netcore Cloud users. This launch marks another milestone in Netcore's commitment to democratizing access to intelligent marketing and helping brands drive meaningful results through data-driven decisions.

About Netcore Cloud Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received.