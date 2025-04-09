Netcore Cloud Wins 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year for Emerging Industry

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9: Netcore Cloud, a global leader in MarTech and customer engagement solutions, announced today that it has received the 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for Emerging Industry. This achievement highlights Netcore's collaboration with Google Cloud and its commitment to delivering AI-driven, hyper-personalized customer experiences at scale. Powered by Google Cloud's Gen AI technologies, Netcore helps brands deliver better search experience, channel reachability and engagement - driving more than 30% higher conversions and retention across sectors.

Netcore Cloud is being recognized for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping customers leverage cutting-edge AI-driven personalization, real-time customer engagement, and scalable marketing automation to drive higher retention and revenue growth. Utilizing Google Cloud's advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, Netcore has powered over 2 billion personalized customer interactions daily. Its innovative insights with dynamic segmentation help brands achieve up to a 30% increase in conversion rates and significantly improve customer retention across industries.

Advertisement

"Google Cloud's Partner Awards recognize partners who have created outsized value for customers through the delivery of innovative solutions and a high level of expertise," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're proud to announce Netcore Cloud as a 2025 Google Cloud Partner Award winner and celebrate their impact enabling customer success over the past year."

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, said, "We are delighted to be named the 2025 Google Cloud Business Applications Partner of the Year for Emerging Industry--a testament to our rapid growth and relentless commitment to innovation. Netcore is redefining the future of customer engagement--where every interaction drives value, deepens loyalty, and accelerates sustainable growth."

Advertisement

In just over two years, Netcore has deepened its collaboration with Google Cloud, advancing to be a Premier Level Partner for Google Cloud in the Build Engagement Model. Netcore aims to leverage Google Cloud's advanced data analytics and generative AI capabilities alongside its deep expertise in focus sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, BFSI, and brands in the middle of a digital transformation to create solutions that maximize brand touchpoints and elevate the overall customer experience. Netcore's collaboration with Google Cloud has enhanced marketing agility, shaping the next era of customer experiences, where Netcore drives breakthrough solutions that empower brands worldwide.

To learn more about Netcore Cloud's work with Google Cloud and the combined AI capabilities, click here.

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalised, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com.

Media Contact:

Simone Pious

simone.pious@netcorecloud.com

Ajinkya Patil

ajinkya.patil@netcorecloud.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660307/GCP_Partner_of_the_year.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)