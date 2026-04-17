icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Netflix co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings to step down from board of directors

Netflix co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings to step down from board of directors

Netflix shares fell nearly 9 per cent to USD 98.32 in after-hours trading after the company’s outlook disappointed investors despite strong quarterly results

article_Author
AP
New York, Updated At : 10:52 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Netflix Chairman to step down as Board of Directors. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Netflix co-founder and chairman Reed Hastings will step down from the streaming service’s board of directors in June when his term expires, the company said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Hastings plans to focus on philanthropy and other pursuits. Hastings had served as Netflix’s CEO for more than 20 years until 2023 after taking over the role from his friend and fellow company co-founder Marc Randolph in the late 1990s.

Advertisement

“My real contribution at Netflix wasn’t a single decision; it was a focus on member joy, building a culture that others could inherit and improve, and building a company that could be both beloved by members and wildly successful for generations to come,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The company announced Hastings’ departure along with its quarterly results Thursday, its first earnings report since walking away from its offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming business in February.

Netflix shares fell nearly 9 per cent to $98.32 in after-hours trading after the company’s outlook disappointed investors despite strong quarterly results.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts