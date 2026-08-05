New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Wednesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the growing global impact of Indian storytelling and reaffirm Netflix's long-term commitment to supporting India's thriving creative economy.

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Ted Sarandos was accompanied by Netflix India Head Monika Shergill.

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Building on more than a decade of partnership with India's creative community, in which it has created 200+ Originals and filmed in 100+ locations across India, the company announced the 'Netflix India Storytelling Initiative'.

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This is a multi-phase investment in India's creative talent pipeline and will create strategic partnerships with key Indian institutions to help build the next generation of Indian storytelling talent. The initiative will help equip the next generation of storytellers with industry-relevant skills across the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) ecosystem, which serves as a key driver of India's 'Orange Economy', read a press note.

By fostering a future-ready creative workforce, the initiative directly supports the Government of India's ambitions for Viksit Bharat @ 2047. It is expected to strengthen education, industry partnerships, and creator capability development, establishing India as a global storytelling powerhouse.

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, said, "India has always been one of the world's greatest storytelling nations. Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of seeing Indian stories connect with audiences not just across India, but around the world. As we begin our next decade here, we believe our greatest investment is in the people who will tell India's next generation of stories. The Netflix India Storytelling Initiative reflects our long-term commitment to strengthening India's creative ecosystem by creating more opportunities for emerging creators, because investing in creators is investing in India's creative future."

The first phase of the Netflix India Storytelling Initiative is focused on youth skilling. It includes two new strategic partnerships with Indian institutions:

First, a partnership with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) to co-develop an industry-ready curriculum in Visual Effects Mastery and Media Technology Workflows, ensuring students graduate with skills aligned to evolving production needs. In addition, Netflix is offering 100 scholarships to Indian students towards in-person programs at IICT, including in Interactive Comics and Sequential Art, Virtual Art Department Content Creation, Art of Character Animation, E-Sports and Gaming Management, and other emerging creative disciplines.

Second, a "partnership with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) to build a talent pipeline to fill new jobs created by the Prime Minister's accessibility agenda. This will also help to make Indian content as accessible as possible to people around the world. This will include training for audio description writers and voices to make films and series more accessible for audiences with visual and hearing impairments." This skilling programme focused on audio description (AD) will be aligned with international standards as well as local storytelling traditions, and is in line with the Government of India and Netflix's shared vision to enhance inclusive storytelling.

Together, these initiatives will create new pathways for emerging creators while strengthening India's position as a global hub for entertainment production and creative innovation. They build on Netflix's long-term investment in India's creative ecosystem, from talent development and production capabilities to industry partnerships and skilling.

Those "investments are reflected in ambitious productions like Operation Safed Sagar, which showcase what Indian creators, technicians and production talent can achieve at a global scale." (ANI)

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