Netrack India Strengthens Outdoor Cabinets Manufacturers Portfolio with FMOD Series Electrical Enclosures

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

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Netrack India, part of the Legrand Group, has expanded its outdoor cabinet range with the FMOD Series floor-mount electrical enclosures — a line built specifically for field deployments where standard indoor racks simply won't hold up.

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The move adds depth to Netrack's already broad product catalogue and further establishes the company's reputation as one of the more credible Outdoor Cabinets Manufacturers operating in India today. The timing is practical rather than coincidental. Telecom rollouts, edge nodes, utility control panels, and outdoor IT installations have all picked up pace across the country, and the requirement for weatherproof enclosures that can handle Indian field conditions — dust, rain, humidity, temperature swings — has grown alongside them.

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What the FMOD Series Actually Does

The enclosures are made from galvanized steel, fully welded rather than bolted together, which matters when the cabinet is going to sit outdoors for years. The finish is a dual-coat powder coating over seven-tank pretreatment process meeting ASTM standards — primer first, then pure polyester powder on top. That's what allows the units to hold up against corrosion and surface degradation over time.

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Protection ratings are IP56 with fan cooling installed, and IP66 without fans. For most outdoor deployments, that covers the range of what's needed. Fan mounting can go on the sides or at the top through a canopy and filter arrangement, which keeps the IP56 rating intact while allowing active thermal management.

The range runs from 6RU to 27RU, with 600mm and 800mm width options and depths between 600mm and 800mm. Front and rear doors come with a 3-point lock and key. There's also a toughened glass front door option for applications where visibility into the cabinet matters. All units are designed for floor mounting on a plinth, and the static load capacity is 750 kg uniformly distributed — sufficient for most field equipment loads.

The 19" mounting angles follow DIN 41494 and IEC 60529 equivalent standards, so compatibility with standard rack-mount equipment is not something operators need second-guess.

Manufacturing and Quality

Every FMOD unit comes out of a manufacturing setup certified under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and ISO 45001. That's quality management, environmental management, information security, and occupational health — all covered. For buyers who need to clear procurement requirements or satisfy audit checklists, the certifications are already in place.

Netrack's position as an established name among Outdoor Cabinets Manufacturers in India is partly a product of this manufacturing discipline. The company has been supplying racks and enclosures to data centers, enterprises, and telecom operators long enough that the product development process has become genuinely iterative — field feedback goes back into design.

Accessories and Configuration Support

The FMOD Series works with a full set of accessories: fixed shelves, cantilever shelves, sliding shelves, keyboard shelves, angle pairs, PDUs, cable organizers, fan modules, rack ground kits, and plinths. Operators can spec out a complete, ready-to-deploy outdoor cabinet from a single source rather than piecing together components from multiple vendors.

About Netrack India

Netrack India is a Legrand Group company and one of India's established manufacturers of server racks, network cabinets, and physical IT infrastructure. The company serves data center, enterprise, telecom, and edge computing customers across India and international markets, backed by multi-standard ISO certification and an extensive distribution network.

Media Contact: Netrack India (Legrand Group) www.netrackindia.com.

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