Network Hospitals in Health Insurance: Why They Matter More Than You Think

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: When comparing medical insurance policies, most people naturally focus on the sum insured, premium, waiting periods and major exclusions. These are important considerations, but there is another practical factor that can make a significant difference when hospitalisation actually occurs: the insurer's hospital network.

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Having access to a suitable network can make the hospitalisation and claims process more convenient, particularly when cashless treatment is available. This is why checking the hospital network should be part of your research when comparing Health Insurance Plans.

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But what exactly is a network hospital, and why should you check the list before choosing a policy?

What Is a Network Hospital?

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A network hospital is a healthcare facility that has an arrangement with an insurer for providing eligible cashless treatment to policyholders, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.

Instead of paying the entire eligible hospital bill upfront and subsequently applying for reimbursement, a policyholder may be able to use the cashless claims process at an eligible hospital.

This does not mean every expense becomes automatically payable by the insurer. The claim is still assessed according to policy terms, coverage limits, exclusions, deductibles, co-payments and other applicable conditions.

The network arrangement primarily helps facilitate the settlement of approved expenses between the insurer and hospital.

Why Does the Hospital Network Matter?

During a planned hospitalisation, you may have enough time to research hospitals, understand the admission process and arrange finances. An emergency can be very different.

If a suitable hospital in your area is part of your insurer's network, accessing the applicable cashless facility may reduce the need to arrange a large amount of money immediately for eligible treatment expenses.

The size of a hospital network can therefore be useful, but the total number of hospitals should not be the only consideration.

What matters more is whether appropriate hospitals are available where you and your family are likely to need them.

For example, someone living in Delhi but whose parents live in Lucknow may want to check the insurer's hospital availability in both locations.

How Does Cashless Hospitalisation Work?

The exact process can vary depending on the insurer, hospital, type of treatment and policy conditions.

For planned hospitalisation, the policyholder generally informs the insurer or relevant claims team in advance. The hospital may submit a pre-authorisation request containing details about the proposed treatment and estimated expenses.

The insurer reviews the request and determines whether the treatment is eligible under the policy and, if applicable, approves cashless treatment according to the policy terms.

In an emergency, the process may begin after admission, subject to the applicable notification and documentation requirements.

Cashless approval should not be interpreted as unlimited coverage. Non-payable items and expenses outside the scope of the policy may still need to be paid by the policyholder.

Is a Bigger Network Always Better?

A large network can provide more options, particularly if you travel frequently or have family members living in different cities. However, numbers alone do not tell you whether a network will suit your needs.

A more useful approach is to search for network hospitals in locations that are relevant to you.

Check hospitals close to your home and workplace. If you are buying a family policy, consider locations where other insured members live as well.

You may also want to look at whether hospitals you already prefer for treatment are included in the current network.

This makes the comparison more practical than simply choosing an insurer based on the largest advertised network.

What Happens If You Choose a Non-Network Hospital?

Being admitted to a hospital outside the insurer's network does not necessarily mean that your treatment cannot be covered.

Depending on the policy terms and applicable claims process, you may be able to pay the hospital expenses yourself and subsequently submit an eligible reimbursement claim.

This generally involves collecting and submitting the required documents, which may include hospital bills, discharge summaries, prescriptions, investigation reports and proof of payment.

The insurer then assesses the claim according to the policy's terms and determines the admissible amount.

Because reimbursement usually requires the policyholder to arrange funds initially, understanding the difference between cashless and reimbursement claims can be important before hospitalisation occurs.

Why Should You Recheck the Hospital List Periodically?

Hospital networks are not necessarily permanent. Hospitals may be added to or removed from an insurer's network over time.

A hospital that was included when you purchased your policy may not necessarily remain available throughout the entire period you hold the policy.

For this reason, it can be useful to check the current network periodically rather than relying on an old list or information saved when the policy was first purchased.

This becomes particularly important before a planned procedure. Confirming the hospital's current network status with the insurer can help reduce uncertainty during admission.

What Else Should You Check Alongside the Hospital Network?

The hospital network should be considered together with the broader policy conditions.

Check the sum insured, waiting periods, exclusions, room eligibility, co-payment clauses, deductibles, sub-limits and any conditions applicable to specific treatments.

You should also understand the insurer's cashless claim process and what documents may be required during planned and emergency hospitalisation.

A convenient hospital network is valuable, but it cannot compensate for a policy that does not provide suitable coverage for your requirements.

Conclusion

Network hospitals can play an important role in how conveniently you are able to use your medical insurance during hospitalisation. Access to an appropriate network facility may make eligible cashless treatment possible and reduce the need to arrange the entire hospital expense upfront.

Instead of focusing only on the total number of hospitals, check whether suitable facilities are available in the cities and areas that matter to you and your family.

Most importantly, remember that hospital networks can change. Checking the latest network information before planned treatment and understanding the policy's cashless and reimbursement procedures can help you be better prepared when medical care is required.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

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