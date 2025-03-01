Network Planning Group under PM GatiShakti evaluates 11 infrastructure projects

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The 88th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) under PM GatiShakti has evaluated 11 key infrastructure projects in the Road, Railway, Information Technology and Metro sectors, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday.

The meeting chaired by E Srinivas, Joint Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) focused on enhancing multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency in alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

According to the ministry, the NPG evaluated eleven projects (7- Road, 2- Railway, 1- Information Technology and 1- Metro) for their conformity to the PM GatiShakti principles of integrated multimodal infrastructure, last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes and intermodal coordination.

These initiatives are expected to boost logistical efficiency, reduce travel times, and deliver significant socio-economic benefits across regions, the release added.

The first project evaluated today was the four-lane National Highway from Kishanganj - Bahadurganj of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The four-lane National Highway from Kishanganj-Bahadurganj Road Project is a Greenfield development with alignment length of 23.649 km in Kishanganj, Bihar.

The road will connect NH-27 and NH-327E, enhancing regional mobility, reducing congestion and enhance trade connectivity between Bihar and West Bengal.

The project includes flyovers, major bridges, service roads and underpasses to ensure smooth vehicular movement and improved accessibility.

Greenfield Regional Expressway from Girmapur village (on NH-65) in Sangareddy district to Choutuppal (on NH-65) is another project evaluated today. The Northern Portion of Hyderabad Regional Ring Road Expressway is a Greenfield expressway project under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

It is designed to provide a high-speed corridor with grade separators, interchanges. Additionally, it will facilitate better linkages to key economic nodes, including SEZs, mega food parks, pharma hubs and textile clusters.

Another project, a four lane Access Controlled Sirhind - Sehna section, includes development of the four-lane access-controlled Sirhind-Sehna section of NH-205AG as part of the Mohali-Barnala Inter Corridor Route in Punjab.

The project is a key component of the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, providing an alternative to congested urban roadways and linking critical expressways such as the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and the Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor, the release added.

Other projects include the six Lane Connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road (Sabbavaram to Sheelanagar Junction), Jaipur Northern Ring Road, Upgradation to two lane with paved shoulder from Limbdi to Dhrangadhra, 6 Lane Zirakpur Bypass including 3 level interchange at both ends.

The NPG evaluated, the new BG Line from Bhagalpur to Jamalpur, the Doubling line between Aurangabad-Parbhani stations, and Metro Project- GIFT City to GIFT a project of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Gujarat. (ANI)

