NetXeroC and HydroThane Strengthen Collaboration for Industrial Wastewater and Biogas Solutions in India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 21: HydroThane's 35+ years of anaerobic treatment experience and global project references complement NetXeroC's Indian market knowledge and EPC capabilities. NetXeroC and HydroThane have formalised a commercial and technical collaboration focused on anaerobic wastewater treatment and biogas desulfurization opportunities across industrial sectors in India, supporting customers’ wastewater management and circular-economy objectives. The collaboration combines HydroThane’s proprietary process technologies and international engineering experience with NetXeroC’s customer relationships, local market development capabilities and EPC execution platform in India.

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At the centre of the collaboration are HydroThane’s ECSB (External Circulation Sludge Bed) technology for anaerobic wastewater treatment and BCSP (BioChemical deSulfurization Process) technology for biogas treatment. The agreed market scope covers relevant industrial wastewater streams and biogas-generating applications in India, including anaerobic digestion and desulfurization requirements.

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HydroThane is a Netherlands-based industrial wastewater treatment company specialising in anaerobic treatment, water recycling, solid-waste digestion and biogas treatment. HydroThane has built a track record exceeding 170 references worldwide with unique experience across pulp and paper applications and also industries like food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and bioethanol. Its ECSB technology is a third-generation EGSB technology developed from more than 35 years of research and practical anaerobic-treatment experience, using a two-stage high-rate process designed for strong biomass retention and higher organic loading.

NetXeroC contributes complementary strengths through Indian customer access, market knowledge, technical and technology expertise, project development and EPC execution, creating a local platform for evaluating opportunities and carrying technically suitable projects into implementation. Under the collaboration, NetXeroC will lead local commercial development and customer engagement, while HydroThane will be responsible for proprietary process design and technical positioning of its ECSB technology.

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For single opportunities, HydroThane will support process evaluation, equipment definition, performance parameters and technical discussions, while providing tailor-made solutions. .

“What makes this collaboration valuable is the combination of complementary strengths,” said Suchit Dekivadia, CEO, NetXeroC. “HydroThane brings proven process technology and deep biological wastewater expertise, while NetXeroC brings local customer understanding, project development and EPC execution. Working together earlier allows us to develop solutions around the plant’s actual operating requirements rather than treating technology and execution as separate pieces.”

An initial focus on Recycled Paper

Recycled-paper mills can generate wastewater with significant organic loading, making process selection, treatment stability, energy requirements and integration with existing infrastructure important considerations when designing an effective treatment system. The sector offers an initial application focus for the collaboration, alongside other technically suitable industrial wastewater streams.

For suitable streams, anaerobic treatment can remove organic pollution while generating biogas, creating an opportunity to combine wastewater treatment with energy recovery and improved resource efficiency. HydroThane’s ECSB technology is designed for high-rate anaerobic treatment, while the BCSP technology addresses hydrogen sulphide removal from biogas with limited chemical consumption in applicable installations. Together, these technologies allow the collaboration to address both wastewater treatment and downstream biogas quality across suitable industrial applications, rather than approaching each requirement as an isolated process.

“India’s industrial wastewater sector offers meaningful opportunities for advanced biological wastewater treatment, particularly where customers are considering treatment efficiency alongside energy and resource recovery,” said Morgane Pigeaux, Managing Director, HydroThane. “NetXeroC’s commercial and execution capabilities complement our process and engineering expertise, creating a strong basis for developing tailor-made solutions adapted to each customer’s context.”

A technology-led EPC model

The collaboration also reflects NetXeroC’s broader strategy as a Technology-led EPC company that selects and integrates solutions according to individual project requirements rather than relying on one process platform NetXeroC works across industrial wastewater, water recovery, biogas and compressed biogas applications, where feed characteristics, production processes, performance expectations and project economics can require very different technology combinations.

Its role therefore extends beyond technology distribution, focusing on identifying appropriate process routes, working with specialist technology companies and carrying customer opportunities through engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and operations Collaboration with HydroThane, a Netherlands-based subsidiary of the Axens Group, demonstrates this model by pairing specialised international process knowledge with NetXeroC’s Indian commercial interface, customer development capability and EPC execution experience.

For each project, the companies will define responsibilities across engineering, equipment supply, procurement, construction, commissioning and performance obligations according to the technical and commercial requirements of that specific opportunity. The structure also enables HydroThane’s technical team to engage earlier, allowing wastewater characteristics, process requirements and design parameters to be assessed before detailed technical and commercial proposals are finalised.

Building a long-term market development platform

Within the agreed scope, HydroThane has recognised NetXeroC as its exclusive commercial and EPC collaborator, while NetXeroC has recognised HydroThane as its exclusive anaerobic wastewater and biogas -desulfuriation technology collaborator in India. For customers, the objective is to shorten the distance between specialist technology, application engineering and on-ground delivery by involving both technology and execution teams earlier in project development.

“There is often a gap between identifying a strong technology and implementing it successfully at an industrial site,” Dekivadia added. “Closing that gap requires technology and execution teams to work together early enough to make the right process and engineering decisions.”

About NetXeroC

NetXeroC is an India-based technology and EPC company working across industrial wastewater treatment, water recovery, biogas, compressed biogas and waste-to-energy projects for industrial customers. The company follows a technology-agnostic model, combining specialist technologies with local customer development, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning capabilities suited to Indian industrial operating conditions.

About HydroThane

HydroThane STP B.V., based in ’s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands and part of Axens Group, specialises in industrial wastewater treatment, water recycling, solid-waste digestion and biogas treatment. Its portfolio includes ECSB high-rate anaerobic treatment and BCSP biogas desulfurization, backed by decades of process experience and more than 170 industrial references worldwide.

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