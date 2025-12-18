Neutrinos Wins AI and Machine Learning Innovation Award at InsurInnovator Connect Vietnam 2025

PRNewswire

New York [US]/ Singapore, December 18: Neutrinos, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation for insurers, has been recognized with the AI and Machine Learning Innovation Award at the IIC Vietnam Awards 2025. Held in conjunction with the annual InsurInnovator Connect Vietnam conference, the awards highlight innovations and initiatives that drive measurable progress and raise industry standards.

Neutrinos received this recognition for its work in helping insurers operationalize AI across more than 10 markets in the Asia-Pacific region, applying AI and machine learning to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and enable scalable, intelligent insurance ecosystems. The IIC Asia Awards are regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the insurance industry, recognizing visionary leaders and pioneering organizations shaping the future of Asia's insurance landscape.

"AI is becoming foundational to how insurers operate and serve customers, agents and their distribution partners at scale," said Suresh Chandrasekharan, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Neutrinos. "Across the globe, insurers are expanding the scope of their AI usage, combining context-aware domain ontologies with agentic AI leading to far more efficient workflow management. This award recognition from InsurInnovator Connect reflects the progress our teams and customers are making."

Neutrinos delivers an AI-native, full-stack platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. The platform enables insurers to design, govern, and orchestrate AI, automation, rules, and human workflows. By combining agentic AI capabilities, explainable decision automation, AI orchestration, a control center for DevOps, and a governed data fabric, Neutrinos helps insurers operationalize AI at scale while working seamlessly with existing core systems. To learn more about the Neutrinos platform's AI capabilities, schedule a call or a demo here.

About Neutrinos:

Neutrinos is a leader in intelligent automation, empowering insurance enterprises to harness the full potential of AI agents to autonomously execute and optimize complex business processes. Purpose-built for insurers, the Neutrinos platform is uniquely designed to manage and orchestrate all agents, not just those built on Neutrinos. Its AI-native, full-stack architecture unifies complex systems, enables cross-platform orchestration, and powers the agentic and autonomous workflows of tomorrow. From underwriting and claims to distribution, Neutrinos brings deep insurance domain expertise, intelligent automation, and pre-built accelerators to help insurers modernize faster, boost operational agility, and deliver seamless customer experiences. Learn more at www.neutrinos.com and follow Neutrinos on LinkedIn.

Media Contact: pressrelation@neutrinos.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2532156/Neutrinos_Logo.jpg

