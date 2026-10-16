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Home / Business / Never feared competition, all players must follow rules: Reliance welcomes Starlink entry

Never feared competition, all players must follow rules: Reliance welcomes Starlink entry

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:11 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Mukesh Ambani. Image credit/ANI File
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Reliance Industries has said it has never feared competition and welcomed the entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink into India’s satellite communications market, while stressing that all players, domestic or foreign, must abide by the country’s laws and policies.

In a statement issued on Friday amid recent remarks by the Starlink chief about Reliance and the Indian market, the company said openness to investment and innovation must be guided by the rule of law, with the same process applying to every applicant, irrespective of nationality.

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“That openness rests on the rule of law. As the Government of India has stated, it applies the same process to every applicant, Indian or foreign. Jio’s own satellite services await clearances,” the statement said.

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“Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people,” it added.

Underscoring its track record in the telecom sector, Reliance said it viewed competition as a test of its ability to serve customers.

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“At Reliance, we have never feared competition. We see it as the truest test of who serves the customer best. Jio itself entered India’s crowded telecom market in 2016 as the newest player, with not a single customer,” the company said.

It added that Jio had since earned the trust of more than 530 million customers in a decade and helped make data services and digital infrastructure among the most affordable in the world.

“We welcome competition in satellite communications, including Starlink. Every player, Jio included, must serve the people of India and abide by the laws and policies of the land,” Reliance said.

The statement comes amid a public exchange over competition in India’s satellite communications sector, as Starlink seeks to expand its presence in the country. Reliance’s remarks underline its position that foreign entrants should be welcomed but must comply with the same regulatory framework as domestic operators.

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