New Academic Session 2026 of Asian Law College Inaugurated with International Dignitaries

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Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 1: The New Academic Session 2026 of Asian Law College commenced with great enthusiasm, academic fervor, and international grace at Marwah Studios Complex-II, Noida, in the distinguished presence of eminent diplomats and thought leaders including Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of the Union of Comoros, Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of the Republic of Palau, and Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.).

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The grand inaugural ceremony witnessed the participation of students, faculty members, legal professionals, academicians, and dignitaries from diverse fields, setting an inspiring tone for the new academic year.

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Welcoming the distinguished guests, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and a renowned international media personality, emphasized the importance of legal education in shaping a just, progressive, and globally connected society.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah said, "The future belongs to young professionals who possess not only legal knowledge but also a deep understanding of ethics, international relations, human rights, and global citizenship. Asian Law College has consistently nurtured leaders who are committed to justice, constitutional values, and nation-building. We are proud to begin this academic session in the presence of such distinguished global personalities whose achievements continue to inspire generations."

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Addressing the students, Comdr. K. L. Ganju, Hon. Consul General of Comoros, said, "Legal education is the cornerstone of a democratic and civilized society. As future lawyers, judges, policymakers, and administrators, you carry the responsibility of safeguarding justice and strengthening institutions. The world today needs professionals who can bridge cultures, promote peace, and uphold the rule of law beyond geographical boundaries."

Sharing his thoughts on global opportunities for young legal minds, Dr. Neeraj K. Sharma, Hon. Consul General of Palau, said, "The legal profession is evolving rapidly in an interconnected world. International law, environmental law, maritime law, and global governance are creating new avenues for legal professionals. Students must prepare themselves to become global citizens capable of contributing to international cooperation and sustainable development."

Delivering the keynote address, Lt. Gen. Anil Malik (Retd.) said, "Discipline, integrity, commitment, and leadership are qualities that define successful professionals. The legal fraternity plays a crucial role in protecting national interests, ensuring justice, and maintaining social harmony. I urge students to pursue excellence with dedication and become responsible leaders who can make meaningful contributions to society and the nation."

The inauguration ceremony was marked by inspiring interactions, motivational addresses, and a shared vision of academic excellence and professional achievement. The event reinforced Asian Law College's commitment to providing world-class legal education, practical exposure, and global perspectives to its students.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and a collective pledge to uphold the highest standards of legal education, ethics, and professional excellence throughout the academic year.

Asian Law College continues to strengthen its position as one of India's leading institutions for legal studies, nurturing future legal luminaries equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing global landscape.

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