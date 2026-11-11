PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 11: New Balance marked the inaugural edition of the New Balance City Series (NBCS) in Delhi, a first-of-its-kind community running initiative in India. The three-day experience brought the running community together through an immersive Expo culminating with race day. Inspired by the brand's global philosophy of 'Run Your Way', the event saw over 4,000 runners participate across 5K and 10K race formats, welcoming runners of varying experience levels and celebrating the individuality of every running journey.

The New Balance City Series Expo, a two-day event, brought together runners and the wider community ahead of race day. In addition to race kit and bib collection, the Expo featured interactive experiences designed to encourage discovery and participation, including product display units where attendees could explore and try New Balance's latest footwear, customisation zones, and other engaging brand touchpoints. These experiences offered runners an opportunity to discover the brand while connecting with fellow members of the running community. More than a race, the New Balance City Series celebrated the idea that while every runner has their own way of running, the experience is always better when shared — creating meaningful opportunities for the community to connect with the brand and feel a deeper sense of belonging to the New Balance running community.

The City Series builds on the momentum of the New Balance Run Club (NBRC), which has grown into an active running community across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. With NBRC creating regular opportunities for runners to train, connect and experience the sport together, the City Series expands this vision into a larger, city-wide celebration of running.

Advertisement

Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager, New Balance India said, "We've always believed running is personal - everyone has their own pace, reason and way. At the same time, community is built in moments, and the New Balance City Series brings both beliefs together: celebrating individual journeys while creating a shared space for runners to connect. Every detail, from the Expo to race day, reflects months of focused effort and our commitment to making every runner feel that care. This is central to how we're building New Balance in India, with running emerging as one of the country's most active sporting communities and a long-term growth pillar for us."

Advertisement

About New Balance

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 14,000 associates around the globe, and in 2025 reported worldwide sales of $9.2 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance's U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit newbalance.com; for the latest press information visit newbalance.newsmarket.com

For more information, contact:

Advertisement

Ramya Mohandas

ramya@id8mediasolutions.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)