New Balance Celebrates Grey Days 2025

The brand’s annual celebration of its timeless signature colour and brand legacy, alongside an exciting assortment of new and classic footwear and apparel styles in a full range of grey shades.

Delhi, India – Business Wire India New Balance, renowned worldwide for its exceptional craftsmanship and running excellence, celebrated their annual Grey Days campaign at their store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi. Originally introduced in the 1980s to create a superior urban running shoe, the colour grey has since become a symbol of the brand’s enduring commitment to craft, quality, and fearless independence across every field.

As running shoe design shifted away from leather and suede and towards synthetic textiles like nylon, vivid colours and bright whites became the order of the day. In keeping with the fearlessly independent New Balance aura, the colour Grey stood out amongst its competitors, while proving to be a perfect complement to the concrete and asphalt backdrop of road running. Before long, people noticed that Grey looked good at any speed. While the models have evolved over the years, Grey remains emblematic of New Balance’s aesthetic and an iconic symbol of the brand worldwide.

Grey Days 2025 is an expression of Grey as limitless possibility. The classic New Balance shade is applied in various forms across multiple footwear and apparel styles, ranging from all-time classics to modern favourites.

The highlight of the event was the fashion show featuring the Grey Days collection, celebrating New Balance’s most iconic silhouettes. The exclusive evening brought together a vibrant New Balance community including a diverse network of artists, stylists, sneakerheads and fashion influencers, who actively participated in engaging activities at the store.

“Whether you’re new to the brand or a longtime loyalist, Grey embodies the promise of everything that sets New Balance apart. The symbolism of Grey has remained central to the brand for decades, and Grey Days 2025 showcases its diverse appeal,” said Brian Lynn, Global Vice President of Lifestyle. “By bringing together an array of our athletes and ambassadors to highlight these exclusive styles, we are honoring the versatility and authenticity that is core to both our heritage and our future.” “Grey Days debuting in India marks a major milestone for New Balance — celebrating our signature colour, Grey, and our growing presence in the market,” said Radeshwer Davar, Country Manager – India, New Balance. “We’ve more than doubled our retail footprint in the past year, and this momentum shows the brand’s rising significance in the Indian market. Grey represents everything that sets New Balance apart and this annual celebration is a tribute to our craftsmanship, quality, and fearless independence in every field.” About New Balance New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 10,000 associates around the globe, and in 2024 reported worldwide sales of $7.8 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com; for the latest press information visit http://newbalance.newsmarket.com.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Models at the New Balance's Grey Days Fashion Show Radeshwer Davar; Country Manager, New Balance India at New Balance's Grey Days Event

