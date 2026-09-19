New BGMI Redeem Codes Arrive September 19, Unlocking the Meadows Backpack

• A fresh drop brings BGMI players the nature-inspired Meadows Backpack.

• Codes valid through September 25 | Redeem only at: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Bengaluru, 19 September 2026: BGMI's redeem code calendar continues with KRAFTON India's release of the Meadows Backpack, adding a fresh, outdoorsy accessory to players' collections.

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This week's drop comes alongside the ongoing rollout of BGMI's 4.6 Update, which has brought the atmospheric Midnight Hunters theme mode into the game, giving players a fresh, nocturnal edge to their matches, and has set the stage for Kiaraa's upcoming in-game activity, expected to add another layer of content in the days ahead. The returning Ocean Odyssey mode also remains live for players looking to explore its aquatic world once more, offering a change of pace from the battlegrounds with its underwater setting and themed challenges.

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The Meadows Backpack draws its look from open grassland, featuring a soft green canvas, floral embroidery, and woven strap detailing for a laid-back, nature-inspired finish. This drop includes 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a share of limited-time in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes 1. MGZBZAMVR8ASKXTH 2. MGZCZ7UHCKX464NK 3. MGZDZVT8HKUD7584 4. MGZEZP5FD7PSUHMA 5. MGZFZAB6RUD9XX6Q 6. MGZGZG7M39A5MU5H 7. MGZHZB964WE9QWTC 8. MGZIZQSDWQ9VGHNU 9. MGZJZE5MAUKUU8QQ 10. MGZKZN657EWHKPCB 11. MGZLZQ4H78XNW8QV 12. MGZMZT5VDR3K6FAB 13. MGZNZWMCRE7S6S67 14. MGZOZ8G9AGRA39Q9 15. MGZPZAH6PUCNECRH 16. MGZQZHVR7FMTMAC6 17. MGZRZC975DG4J9UQ 18. MGZVZ37RM36K67FC 19. MGZTZQAWSJ6GCPBX 20. MGZUZTPGACKDMMJD 21. MGZBAZ495BAA6RUC 22. MGZBBZNSARB74DAM 23. MGZBCZM6MHFXQ5CJ 24. MGZBDZM8U9WEWJQS 25. MGZBEZ395NUKFTF4 26. MGZBFZ75ED7TEWGN 27. MGZBGZN6G5XMKQM9 28. MGZBHZWVJEQF8J56 29. MGZBIZT3BEWKGR7S 30. MGZBJZWXS8JJKWBM 31. MGZBKZ5GVF8XC85F 32. MGZBLZQ8NNVFHSRJ 33. MGZBMZ4AG7DPAXEX 34. MGZBNZT7Q7JRSMR7 35. MGZBOZ3RNXKRQE6Q 36. MGZBPZKW3D6W4FE5 37. MGZBQZ67BKA6UBVU 38. MGZBRZ63QGV4GCER 39. MGZBVZGARSFSED8H 40. MGZBTZ4MRECBE5FW 41. MGZBUZP5XTVJBRN4 42. MGZCAZ8QBWMDF7UQ 43. MGZCBZSK4K8N74TH 44. MGZCCZXWT3VQJBJF 45. MGZCDZPWC39UUXHS 46. MGZCEZKPASCD6DQQ 47. MGZCFZJT5XTUWCEJ 48. MGZCGZMW3DQAPNB9 49. MGZCHZA8FTDX6NT4 50. MGZCIZDW38WEWC7D Steps to Redeem Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards: • Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem • Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

• Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

• Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

• Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember • Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

• Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

• Expired codes can no longer be used.

• Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

• If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

• Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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