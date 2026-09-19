New BGMI Redeem Codes Arrive September 19, Unlocking the Meadows Backpack

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19: BGMI's redeem code calendar continues with KRAFTON India's release of the Meadows Backpack, adding a fresh, outdoorsy accessory to players' collections.

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This week's drop comes alongside the ongoing rollout of BGMI's 4.6 Update, which has brought the atmospheric Midnight Hunters theme mode into the game, giving players a fresh, nocturnal edge to their matches, and has set the stage for Kiaraa's upcoming in-game activity, expected to add another layer of content in the days ahead. The returning Ocean Odyssey mode also remains live for players looking to explore its aquatic world once more, offering a change of pace from the battlegrounds with its underwater setting and themed challenges.

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The Meadows Backpack draws its look from open grassland, featuring a soft green canvas, floral embroidery, and woven strap detailing for a laid-back, nature-inspired finish. This drop includes 50 redeem codes, each unlocking a share of limited-time in-game rewards.

Redeem codes are valid until September 25 and can be redeemed through BGMI's official website only.

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General Redeem Codes

1) MGZBZAMVR8ASKXTH

2) MGZCZ7UHCKX464NK

3) MGZDZVT8HKUD7584

4) MGZEZP5FD7PSUHMA

5) MGZFZAB6RUD9XX6Q

6) MGZGZG7M39A5MU5H

7) MGZHZB964WE9QWTC

8) MGZIZQSDWQ9VGHNU

9) MGZJZE5MAUKUU8QQ

10) MGZKZN657EWHKPCB

11) MGZLZQ4H78XNW8QV

12) MGZMZT5VDR3K6FAB

13) MGZNZWMCRE7S6S67

14) MGZOZ8G9AGRA39Q9

15) MGZPZAH6PUCNECRH

16) MGZQZHVR7FMTMAC6

17) MGZRZC975DG4J9UQ

18) MGZVZ37RM36K67FC

19) MGZTZQAWSJ6GCPBX

20) MGZUZTPGACKDMMJD

21) MGZBAZ495BAA6RUC

22) MGZBBZNSARB74DAM

23) MGZBCZM6MHFXQ5CJ

24) MGZBDZM8U9WEWJQS

25) MGZBEZ395NUKFTF4

26) MGZBFZ75ED7TEWGN

27) MGZBGZN6G5XMKQM9

28) MGZBHZWVJEQF8J56

29) MGZBIZT3BEWKGR7S

30) MGZBJZWXS8JJKWBM

31) MGZBKZ5GVF8XC85F

32) MGZBLZQ8NNVFHSRJ

33) MGZBMZ4AG7DPAXEX

34) MGZBNZT7Q7JRSMR7

35) MGZBOZ3RNXKRQE6Q

36) MGZBPZKW3D6W4FE5

37) MGZBQZ67BKA6UBVU

38) MGZBRZ63QGV4GCER

39) MGZBVZGARSFSED8H

40) MGZBTZ4MRECBE5FW

41) MGZBUZP5XTVJBRN4

42) MGZCAZ8QBWMDF7UQ

43) MGZCBZSK4K8N74TH

44) MGZCCZXWT3VQJBJF

45) MGZCDZPWC39UUXHS

46) MGZCEZKPASCD6DQQ

47) MGZCFZJT5XTUWCEJ

48) MGZCGZMW3DQAPNB9

49) MGZCHZA8FTDX6NT4

50) MGZCIZDW38WEWC7D

Steps to Redeem

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID.

- Step 3: Enter the redemption code.

- Step 4: Complete the verification (Captcha) and click Redeem.

- Step 5: Eligible rewards will be delivered via in-game mail.

Rules to Remember

- Each redeem code can be used by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Each user can redeem 1 code per day.

- Each redemption code can only be redeemed once per account.

- Expired codes can no longer be used.

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

- If a player successfully redeems a valid code, a confirmation message will be displayed. Once the redemption limit has been reached, users will receive an expiry notification.

- Rewards from redeemed codes must be claimed within 30 days of being delivered via in-game mail, after which the mail will expire.

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India’s next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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