New Book In-House Matters Explores How the Corporate Lawyer Evolved into a Core Business Leader

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 21: When companies call upon their legal heads today, it is rarely just to review a finished contract or handle a crisis. They sit in the boardroom while critical decisions, from cross-border acquisitions to rapid market expansions are still live. In-House Matters: A Complete Handbook for the Modern General Counsel, published by OakBridge Publishing, captures this profound transformation through the eyes of three industry veterans who have lived and shaped the ecosystem: Pramod Rao, Ritvik Lukose, and Balanand Menon.

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Drawing on deep interviews with thirty General Counsel leading prominent multinationals, Indian conglomerates, and fast-scaling start-ups, the handbook bridges high-level strategy and day-to-day execution. Across ten comprehensive chapters, it moves from a lawyer's critical first hundred days to building proactive teams, managing cross-border disputes, harnessing AI, and earning a permanent seat at the executive table.

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Beyond chronicling the profession's ascent, In-House Matters tackles the most pressing structural and legal debates confronting corporate India today through three defining lenses:

1. The General Counsel Beyond Legal: Moving into the Boardroom

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The corporate brief is expanding beyond traditional legal oversight. Regulatory affairs, corporate affairs, and risk have increasingly been folded into the legal title at major enterprises like Nykaa, BharatPe, and Junglee Games. Leaders such as Aditi Jha (heading legal and public policy at LinkedIn as a board director) and Dev Bajpai (who sat on the Hindustan Unilever board as a Whole Time Director while serving as Chief Legal Officer) exemplify this shift. Chapter 10 of the book, "Seven Steps to Significance", explores this evolution under the framework From Company to Ecosystem, examining market practices, regulatory direction, and policy work.

2. The High-Stakes Debate on In-House Legal Privilege

One of the most contentious legal developments of recent times: the Supreme Court’s October 31, 2025 ruling in In Re: Summoning Advocates (Suo Motu Writ Petition (Criminal) No. 2 of 2025). The Court held that communications with salaried in-house counsel do not attract the statutory privilege protecting practising advocates, reasoning that full-time employees lack institutional independence. Despite interventions by the General Counsels' Association of India (GCAI), the ruling stands, sparking industry-wide calls for legislative correction. At the book's Mumbai launch, Justice B.N. Srikrishna (former Supreme Court judge and book endorser) publicly urged General Counsel to seek a judicial review, noting the judgment had "brushed them all with the same tar". Co-author Pramod Rao, alongside GCAI founders and contributors like Sanjeev Gemawat (Essar Group) and Dr. Akhil Prasad (Boeing India), provide critical perspectives on navigating this post-judgment reality.

3. The Legal GCC Wave: Beyond Basic Outsourcing

India hosts roughly 2,100 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), of which Counselect estimates about 400 now run substantial, high-value legal functions. Unlike traditional Legal Process Outsourcing (LPO), which sold hourly capacity and retained knowledge externally, mature legal GCCs operate as core extensions of corporate headquarters across global time zones, housing critical AI workflows and proprietary playbooks. Co-author Balanand Menon highlights that these structures do not require massive headcounts; agile legal pods of 30 to 40 professionals are proving capable of running highly efficient operations.

Perspectives from the Authors

Co-author Pramod Rao, whose distinguished career includes serving as Group General Counsel at ICICI and Citi South Asia, and later as an Executive Director at SEBI, notes:

"Today, the General Counsel is in the room while the big calls are still live: an acquisition, a new market, a risk the company is weighing up. People still turn to the GC when a crisis breaks out, but they are also expected to shape decisions. It is a bit like a footballer covering the whole length of the pitch: dropping back to defend your own goal one moment, getting forward to help score the next. We intend for the book to cover the whole range of this role."

Co-author Ritvik Lukose, Co-founder and CEO of Vahura and Counselect, adds:

"The evolution of the General Counsel is one of the most important business stories in India of the past three decades, and one of the least told. We have spent years working with organisations on legal talent and department restructuring, and we kept meeting exceptional in-house lawyers who underestimated their own reach. A General Counsel today is a business leader who happens to have trained in law. We wrote In-House Matters to give that role the handbook it deserves."

Co-author Balanand Menon, Director at Counselect and Partner & Head of Consulting at Vahura, explains:

"Most of my work with General Counsel has centred on what it takes to build a proactive legal function: how you structure a team, what to take on, what to let go. Increasingly those questions include what to hand to technology and AI. I have watched people do this well and badly, usually with nothing to guide them. In-House Matters is the map we wanted to give them, a way through the knotty questions around people, processes, and platforms."

Three-City Launch Tour

To celebrate the release, the authors hosted an exclusive series of invitation-only evenings across India, each gathering Rs 250 board members, C-suite executives, and General Counsel for deep-dive discussions:

* Mumbai: Hosted on 23 July 2026 at The Bay Club, Bandra Kurla Complex

* Bengaluru: Hosted on 12 August 2026 at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC), Domlur

* Delhi: Hosted on 7 September 2026 at the India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Estate

In-House Matters is available now through major booksellers and online platforms. For readers looking to operationalize the book's insights, a companion website provides downloadable templates, checklists, and continuous commentary on emerging legal trends - www.inhousematters.com

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