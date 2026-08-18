New Book Reveals the Biological Secret to Sustained High Performance without Burnout

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 18: In an era where workplace exhaustion is treated as a badge of honour, a groundbreaking new book flips the script on productivity. Renowned wellness expert and pioneer Rakhi Kapoor announces the release of her twenty-seventh book, "The Long Exhale: Sustained Peak Performance Beyond Burnout." This highly anticipated non-fiction work reframes physical and mental recovery not as a reward for hard work, but as the foundational skill required for high performance.

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Written specifically for executives, founders, and driven professionals, "The Long Exhale" challenges conventional self-help advice. While mainstream productivity titles treat rest as a concession to weakness, Kapoor argues that recovery is a competitive advantage governed by an identifiable biological system that can be measured, trained, and deliberately activated.

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By translating complex neuroscience into actionable strategy, the book draws on current research into heart-rate variability, the parasympathetic nervous system, and the vagus nerve. It provides readers with "On-the-Go Wellness Hacks" designed to fit into a demanding schedule, allowing high achievers to operate at their edge for years without succumbing to the cognitive fog and physical breakdown of chronic stress.

"Driven minds do not need another list of time-consuming habits to add to an already full day," says Rakhi Kapoor. "They need to understand the biological mechanics of recovery. This book bridges the gap between peak execution and deep wellness, proving that the ultimate tool for sustained ambition is the body's principal recovery mechanism."

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Unlike standard wellness books focused purely on anxiety relief, "The Long Exhale" targets performance and resilience under intense pressure. It fills a critical market gap for rigorous, science-backed guidance tailored for individuals whose work constantly tests the limits of their capacity.

About the Author:

Rakhi Kapoor is a pioneering physiotherapist, corporate wellness expert, and author with 30 years of clinical experience. A pioneer in prenatal counselling in India, she has authored 27 books, including five Amazon bestsellers covering emotional resilience, mental health, and trauma recovery. Breaking corporate barriers, she also serves as India's first corporate Chief Wellness Officer at PSS Legal, Chennai, dedicated to helping modern professionals thrive under pressure.

"The Long Exhale: Sustained Peak Performance Beyond Burnout" is available now at all major online retailers.

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