New comers vs legacy broker - Whom to trust when trading commodities?

The commodity trading market in India has seen a tremendous change in the last five years. A decade ago, there were few full-service brokers that had been around for decades. Today, there are numerous new-age platforms that are app-based and provide instant account opening, zero brokerage and a smooth user experience.

When an Indian trader is searching for a commodity broker, the price and the features are not the only factors to consider; safety, regulation, and reliability are also important. Let's dive into this in greater detail.

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The legacy broker advantage Legacy brokers are those who have been operating in the Indian securities and commodity markets for 15–20 years or more. They usually provide full-service advisory, execution-only services, and have weathered several market cycles, regulatory changes and technology changes. As a result, many consider them trusted commodity brokers. Some key strengths of legacy brokers are: • Experience in the regulatory domain: Legacy brokers have years of operational experience with SEBI, exchanges (NSE, BSE, MCX), and depositories (CDSL, NSDL). Their compliance history, previous penalties (if any) and financial stability are more apparent in public records.

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• Physical support: Legacy brokers often provide relationship managers who, in turn, manage customer service to commodity traders with a physical branch network and in-person guidance on stock futures, options, and currencies.

• Experience in risk management systems: Legacy brokers are experienced in risk management practices and possess effective margin monitoring techniques and in-house client education regarding trading.

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• Broader product scope: The legacy brokers often offer access to a varied range of financial assets like equities, derivatives, commodities, currency derivatives, fixed interest products, equity IPOs, etc under one umbrella, making it easy for traders to manage their portfolio transactions from one place.

The downside is that legacy brokers might offer more expensive brokerage plans, slower technology upgrades, and a less modern app experience than the new-age brokers.

The new-age broker appeal New-age brokers are usually app-driven, tech-savvy platforms that have come into existence in the past 5-10 years for commodity trading. Their emphasis is on low-cost trading, user-friendly interfaces, quick sign-up procedures and a safe app for IPO investment. Many of these newcomer brokers have successfully captured a large share of the market due to the following features: • Lower cost structures: They are often more appealing to high-frequency traders and cost-conscious investors because of their discount pricing, flat-fee plans, and zero-brokerage campaigns.

• Seamless user experience: These new-age brokers are well known for their advanced technology integrated into the app, where they offer advanced research and technical tools along with a user-friendly interface.

• Instant digital account opening: Many of these players enable an instant account opening process through e-KYC and online document verification. Thus enabling traders to start online trading without visiting any branch in person.

• New innovations: Some of these players bring in highly desirable technology additions to the market, such as smart order routing, advanced charting features and API access for their users.

The downside of these newcomer brokers is that many of them have not been around for as long, lack physical support and do not have a long track record of proven ability to withstand extreme market stress.

Conclusion The choice between newcomers and legacy brokers is not about how long they've been around; it's about trust, safety, and whether they fit traders' trading style. In a market where leverage and volatility are part and parcel, the price of picking the wrong broker can be much more than the brokerage.

Legacy brokers can be an option for high-net-worth traders who value reliability and robust support for commodity trading, whereas newer brokers may appeal to more active and self-directed traders looking for lower costs, faster execution, and cutting-edge technology.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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