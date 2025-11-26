New Delhi, Kabul operationalise new air freight corridor

India and Afghanistan have agreed to operationalise a new air freight corridor linking Kabul with Delhi and Amritsar, giving a major push to bilateral trade and market access at a time when both sides are seeking to revive commercial engagement, the Ministry of External Affairs said here on Tuesday.

The decision was announced during the visit of Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, who held extensive talks in New Delhi over the past week.

The MEA said the new air corridor would “significantly facilitate” the movement of goods between the two countries and help Afghan producers access Indian markets more efficiently.