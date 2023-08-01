New JioBook at Rs 16,499

New Delhi
Reliance Retail has unveiled new JioBook, weighing 990 gm and 4G LTE-powered laptop designed to cater to all age groups, at Rs 16,499. PTI
Core sector growth at five-month high in June
Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.2% in June 2023 compared to the year-ago month due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. However, it was at a five-month high.
Clashes over religious procession in Haryana's Nuh, 2 Home Guard men die
Sec 144 imposed | Net suspended | Schools shut in 4 district...
‘Horrendous’: Supreme Court raps cops for delaying Manipur gang rape FIR, hints at SIT probe
Two victims in video move top court for independent probe
Supreme Court refuses to hear plea on sexual violence in Opposition-ruled states
Says violence perpetrated against women in Manipur was of 'u...
Bhagwant Mann seeks Bharat Ratna for freedom fighters Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha
Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh & Kartar Singh Sarabha deserve the...