New JioBook at Rs 16,499

Reliance Retail has unveiled new JioBook, weighing 990 gm and 4G LTE-powered laptop designed to cater to all age groups, at Rs 16,499. PTI

Core sector growth at five-month high in June

Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to 8.2% in June 2023 compared to the year-ago month due to a decline in the production of crude oil, natural gas, and electricity. However, it was at a five-month high.