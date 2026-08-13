Key Takeaways • $BULLSKI opens at $0.00001 on stage 1, steps to $0.000015, and carries a listing reference of $0.0025.

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• Around 42.6 million tokens remained on the opening rung on August 11, 2026, with about 96 percent sold.

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• Supply is capped at 120 billion tokens, and the contract is an ERC-20 on Ethereum.

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• SPX6900, Brett, Mog Coin, and Turbo all trade between 85 and 98 percent below their record highs.

A new meme coin presale is running on Ethereum, and it opens lower than most buyers expect. $BULLSKI sells at $0.00001 on stage 1 of a 16-stage ladder, against a published listing reference of $0.0025. Around 42.6 million tokens were left on that opening rung on August 11, 2026; roughly 96 percent of it sold.

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Recent launches like SPX6900 and Brett never offered a fixed entry rung. Read the new $BULLSKI presale terms before the number moves.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Why the Entry Rung Matters Buying at a listing means buying whatever the first hour decides. Nobody publishes that price in advance, and early sellers often set it. A sale works differently.

Every buyer on the same rung pays the same fixed amount, and the next amount is printed before anyone reaches it. Order books also punish latecomers, because the visible price only exists once trading has started.

Sixteen rungs make the whole path visible here. Stage 2 costs $0.000015 and stage 3 costs $0.00002, so the step size is known from day one. Anyone comparing presale crypto opportunities can put those numbers side by side without guessing.

That transparency is the main reason a published ladder beats a surprise debut.

Two numbers do most of the work in any early round. First is the rung you pay today. Second is the listing reference the team publishes for its exchange debut.

Set $0.00001 against $0.0025 and the comparison becomes plain arithmetic. Nothing in that sum depends on a forecast or a promise.

Pro tip: Compare a token's entry rung with its published listing reference before you buy. For $BULLSKI that is $0.00001 against $0.0025.

Meme Launches Already Trading, Priced August 11, 2026 SPX6900 costs $0.3197 today, up 1.6 percent, with a $297.5 million market cap. July 28, 2025 brought its record of $2.27, so the price now sits about 86 percent below that mark. Brett changes hands at $0.004067, down 3.7 percent on the day, on a $40.3 million cap.

Its $0.2342 high from December 1, 2024 leaves buyers who arrived at the top around 98 percent underwater. Numbers like that show how quickly a hot debut can turn.

Mog Coin trades at $0.000000101 with a $39.3 million cap, down 1.1 percent, against a $0.00000402 peak from December 6, 2024. Turbo sits at $0.00083 on a $57.3 million cap, down 2.1 percent, versus $0.01432 on December 11, 2024. Meme tokens together were worth $25.52 billion that day, up 0.92 percent, on $1.56 billion of volume, according to CoinGecko.

None of those four gave buyers a fixed entry rung. Each one listed, then found its own price in public. That is the difference a ladder removes, and it is why crypto presales draw people who want the number in writing first.

Timing explains most of those drawdowns as well. Buyers who arrived during hour one paid whatever the fastest hands in the room decided.

Token Price on August 11, 2026 Market cap All-time high Down from high Bullski ($BULLSKI) $0.00001 on stage 1 Presale, not listed yet Listing reference $0.0025 Presale crypto entry at a published rung SPX6900 (SPX) $0.3197 $297.5 million $2.27 on July 28, 2025 About 86 percent Brett (BRETT) $0.004067 $40.3 million $0.2342 on December 1, 2024 About 98 percent Mog Coin (MOG) $0.000000101 $39.3 million $0.00000402 on December 6, 2024 About 97 percent Turbo (TURBO) $0.00083 $57.3 million $0.01432 on December 11, 2024 About 94 percent By the Numbers: Meme tokens are worth $25.52 billion in total. Turbo's $57.3 million is about 0.2 percent of that number.

Inside the Sixteen $BULLSKI Rungs Open the sixteen $BULLSKI rungs and the structure explains itself. Total supply is fixed at 120 billion tokens, with 40 percent of that allocated to the sale. $BULLSKI is an ERC-20 token, which simply means it uses the standard Ethereum token format that ordinary wallets already read.

Payment goes through ETH, BNB or USDT, so no unusual setup is needed.

Protections come next. Liquidity locks at launch, team tokens vest on a schedule instead of unlocking at once, and the contract is verified on Etherscan with an audit in process. Staking runs while the sale is open, and a referral scheme pays buyers who bring others in.

Each of those terms can be checked in a few minutes, which is exactly why they are published. For a fuller account of the opening, see our report on the meme coin presale going live.

Remember: Every rung on this ladder is published in advance, so nothing about the next price arrives as a surprise.

How to Join at the Opening Price Setting up takes minutes. Fund a wallet with ETH, BNB or USDT, open the official site, read the live stage counter shown there, then join the sale at the opening price. Dates matter with any counter.

On August 11, 2026, roughly 42.6 million tokens were left on the opening rung, with close to 62 million taken in the previous 24 hours.

Position sizing deserves a minute of thought. A sale token has no exchange price until listing, so treat it as the small early slice of a wider holding. Readers weighing the traded side can also check our current pick of meme coins to buy before deciding.

Staking can be switched on the same day you buy, and referral rewards keep running while the sale stays open.

Questions About the Live Sale What is a meme coin? A meme coin is a token built around a joke, a mascot, or a community rather than a business model. Dogecoin, launched in 2013, is the oldest example still trading. Attention and community size drive most of the value.

What are meme coins backed by? Community, attention, and trading activity, not revenue or assets. The best meme coins keep an active community long after launch, which is what separates them from a quiet listing. Locked liquidity and vested team tokens also help a young project keep its footing.

How many stages does the $BULLSKI sale have? Sixteen in total. Pricing opens at $0.00001, moves to $0.000015, then $0.00002, and the published listing reference is $0.0025. Each rung has its own allocation, and the next one opens once the current allocation clears.

Prices never step backwards on this ladder.

Is this the best crypto presale to join today? Only your own research answers that. Compare supply, entry price, payment options and lock terms, then decide. $BULLSKI publishes all four, and the live counter on the official site shows exactly where the sale stands.

Confirming the contract on Etherscan takes about a minute and is worth doing before any transfer.

For More Information Website: Visit the official Bullski website at bullski.io Telegram: Join the Bullski Telegram channel at t.me/BullskiCoinOfficial X (Twitter): Follow Bullski on X at x.com/bullskicoin Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

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