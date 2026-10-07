New Partnership Between Parul University and Innogress to Establish Quantum Computing Centre of Excellence

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 6: Taking an initiative to focus on Quantum Computing research, industry-academia collaboration, and future-ready talent building in Gujarat, Vadodara’s Parul University has signed an MoU with Innogress to set up the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Quantum Computing. The MoU marks a significant step toward enhancing the university’s expertise in quantum technologies and research. The collaboration is set to align with the vision of Parul University to help build a robust ecosystem for futuristic technology and will help in developing Quantum Computing R&D centres, skilled youth, and stronger industry-academia cooperation within the fast-evolving domain of Quantum Technology.

The agreement was inked during the strategic engagement with the Innogress team led by Mr. Sumant Parimal, Founder and Director, Innogress, and Mr. Nikhil Mitaliya, Quantum Technology Expert and General Manager – India, Tabor Electronics Ltd. The deliberations revolved around the creation of a strong quantum technology ecosystem in Gujarat and India through collaboration among academic, industrial, startup, and research organisations.

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Under the collaboration, Parul University will join the quantum technology ecosystem, being created as part of the Greater Karnavati Quantum Computing Technology Park (GKQCTP), as a stakeholder. Launched by Innogress, the ecosystem is backed by 30+ Deep Tech and Quantum Tech startups and companies, along with academic and R&D institutions, aiming to develop a $20 billion Deep Tech ecosystem in India.

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The collaboration will also ensure that Parul University capitalises on its existing expertise and facilities in domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Nanotechnology and Deep Tech to add value to the larger Quantum Technology ecosystem. This multidisciplinary expertise is expected to create new opportunities for collaboration, research, innovation, and capacity building. For students and researchers, the Centre of Excellence will provide new avenues to learn about Quantum Computing, conduct research, interact with industry, and explore new technologies, helping them build expertise for a future technology environment.

Adding to the achievement, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President and Medical Director at Parul University, said, “Quantum Computing is the future of technological development and with this MoU, the Center of Excellence will bring together academia, industry, and research into an opportunity for our students and researchers in this new area.”

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With this collaboration, Parul University and Innogress will create a platform that brings academia, industry, startups, and researchers together to develop Quantum Technology in addition to establishing Gujarat’s reputation within the deep tech ecosystem of India.

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