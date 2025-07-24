New Philips Smart TV Line-Up Now Available on Amazon: Experience Brilliance with the 8100, 8300 QLED Series and Energy-Efficient 6130 Google TV
PNN
New Delhi [India], July 24: Philips has officially launched its latest range of smart TVs in India -- the 8100, 8300, and 6130 series -- now available exclusively on Amazon. Designed to cater to a wide range of entertainment needs, this new line-up combines premium QLED technology, immersive sound, eye comfort, and smart energy-saving features, delivering a superior home entertainment experience.
The Philips 8100 and 8300 series are Ultra HD QLED TVs engineered for stunning visuals and seamless performance. With a 120Hz refresh rate, these TVs provide smooth motion, making them perfect for high-octane gaming, sports, and cinematic content.
- The 8100 series is available in 43", 50", 55" and 65" screen sizes and features a 30W sound output, offering flexibility to suit different room sizes and user preferences.
- The 8300 series, available in 55" and 65", enhances the viewing experience with a 50W sound system and an in-built sub-woofer, delivering deep, rich bass and powerful surround sound.
- Both models come with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ for enhanced picture quality and Dolby Atmos for immersive audio.
- Gaming is elevated with features like ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother and more responsive gameplay.
The Philips 6130 series is a practical yet powerful Full HD Google TV, designed for everyday entertainment. Available in 32" and 43", it is equipped with 3DR technology that ensures low energy consumption, making it a sustainable choice for modern homes. The built-in Eye Care feature minimizes eye strain, while Dolby Audio enhances the sound experience with clarity and depth.
With these launches, Philips reinforces its commitment to delivering high-quality televisions that blend innovation, performance, and user-centric features. Whether you're a gamer, movie enthusiast, or simply looking for a reliable and efficient smart TV, the 8100, 8300, and 6130 series offer something for everyone.
All models are now available for purchase on Amazon India.
About Philips:
Philips is a globally trusted brand in consumer electronics, known for its innovation, quality, and commitment to improving everyday life through meaningful technology.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now