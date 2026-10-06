New Plotted Development Launched Near Bangalore Airport: Summers @Orchid Nirvana in Devanahalli

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 5: Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group has launched Summers @ Orchid Nirvana, a new plotted residential development on NH44, Devanahalli, close to Kempegowda International Airport. The project is registered under RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/310326/008559, with the launch marked April 1, 2026 and possession scheduled for March 31, 2031. The development is positioned in the Kurubarakunte and Nandi Upachar belt of Devanahalli, an address that has grown steadily as North Bangalore's airport corridor has expanded.

About the Project

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Summers @ Orchid Nirvana offers plots across multiple size categories, including 9.00m by 12.00m, 9.14m by 15.25m and 12.20m by 18.30m formats, along with larger odd-shaped sites ranging from approximately 102 to 372 sq m, located in Kurubarakunte, near Nandi Upachar, Devanahalli. The RERA registration lists the project across Survey Nos. 89/1, 89/2, 90/3 and 90/4 of Avathi Village, and Survey Nos. 44/1, 44/2, 45, 46, 47/2(P), 48, 49(P), 50/2(P) and 52 of Abchikanahalli, Kasaba Hobli, Devanahalli, Bengaluru Rural. The range of plot formats is designed to give buyers flexibility, whether they are looking at a compact plot for a single home or a larger site with more room to design and build.

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Location and Connectivity

The project sits on NH44 in Devanahalli, an area that has grown alongside Kempegowda International Airport and North Bangalore's expanding infrastructure corridor. Devanahalli's profile has shifted considerably over the past several years, moving from a peripheral address to one of the more actively developed parts of the city, largely on account of the airport's continued expansion and the road and civic infrastructure that has followed it. For buyers and investors, this connectivity is often cited as the primary reason for considering plots in this specific belt of North Bangalore.

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Amenities

The development includes a swimming pool, gym and yoga deck, mini theatre, and multiple sports courts including badminton, pickleball, futsal and paddle. Additional amenities include an organic farm, forest trail, celebration lawn, camping zone, butterfly garden, hammock corner, skating rink, reflexology path, and dedicated children's play areas, along with a lounge and cafe space, steam room and indoor games zone. The amenity mix spans both active recreation and quieter, nature-oriented spaces, reflecting a broader shift among plotted developments toward offering residents more than just serviced land.

Developer Background

Summers @ Orchid Nirvana extends Goyal & Co |Hariyana Group’s existing Orchid Nirvana series in Devanahalli, which includes Orchid Nirvana, Orchid Nirvana 2.0, Orchid Nirvana 3.0 and Orchid Nirvana 2.0 Annex. Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group, has built a plotted-development track record specifically in this micro-market over multiple phases, which the company points to as a differentiator for buyers considering a long-term land investment in the area.

Financing

The project has received loan approvals from HDFC and ICICI, giving eligible buyers access to home loan financing for plot purchases at Summers @ Orchid Nirvana without needing to arrange financing independently.

Who This Launch Suits

The range of plot sizes at Summers @ Orchid Nirvana, from compact 9.00m by 12.00m formats to larger odd-shaped sites approaching 372 sq m, is designed to accommodate more than one type of buyer. First-time land buyers looking for a single-home plot in a planned, amenity-backed community have options at the smaller end, while buyers seeking a larger footprint for a bigger home, or purely as a long-term land investment, can consider the bigger plot formats. The five-year runway to possession, with the layout scheduled for completion by March 2031, also gives buyers time to plan financing and construction without the pressure of an immediate build-out.

What to Verify Before Booking

As with any plotted purchase, prospective buyers are advised to independently verify the RERA registration on the Karnataka RERA website, review the sanctioned layout plan against the specific plot being offered, and confirm current pricing and availability directly with the developer, since launch pricing and inventory can change as a project progresses through its sales phases.

Explore floor plans, pricing and the brochure at Summers @ Orchid Nirvana's official page, or browse Goyal & Co's full portfolio.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana located?

It is located in Kurubarakunte, near Nandi Upachar, on NH44 in Devanahalli, North Bangalore, close to Kempegowda International Airport.

Is Summers @ Orchid Nirvana RERA registered?

Yes. RERA number PRM/KA/RERA/1250/303/PR/310326/008559, approved March 31, 2026.

What plot sizes are available?

Plots are available in 9.00m by 12.00m, 9.14m by 15.25m and 12.20m by 18.30m sizes, along with larger odd-shaped sites from approximately 102 to 372 sq m.

What is the launch price?

Plots were launched on April 1, 2026, at Rs 7,000 per sq ft, with possession scheduled for March 31, 2031.

Does Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group have other projects in Devanahalli?

Yes, the Orchid Nirvana series also includes Orchid Nirvana, Orchid Nirvana 2.0, Orchid Nirvana 3.0 and Orchid Nirvana 2.0 Annex.

Can buyers get a home loan for this project?

Yes, the project has loan approvals from HDFC and ICICI.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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