New Research by TeachBetter.ai Reveals How Teachers Are Using AI to Redefine Education

Top 10 AI use cases based on real teacher usage, with actionable insights on the future of AI in Education

Advertisement

Delhi, India — [11 February 2026] : As artificial intelligence rapidly enters education systems worldwide, a critical question remains unanswered: how are teachers actually using AI in real classrooms?Today, TeachBetter.ai released a landmark research report, “How Teachers Are Using AI to Transform Education,” highlighting top 10 teacher-led use cases of AI, alongside the launch of TeachBetter.ai Version 4.0, introducing a powerful Live Quiz & Poll Generator to enable real-time assessment, response capture, and immediate feedback, all done within seconds.

Advertisement

Based on one year of anonymised platform usage data and qualitative feedback from thousands of educators, the report marks a shift in the AI-in-education conversation—from speculation to evidence, and from tools to teaching transformation.

Advertisement

From Hype to Habit: What the Research Reveals

The report’s most important finding is clear: AI adoption in education is already happening—but in very specific, teacher-led ways.

Advertisement

Analysis of TeachBetter.ai platform usage, spanning over 115,000 resource generations and 30,000 users reveals that teachers are increasingly embedding AI into core instructional workflows such as lesson planning, assessment, and classroom preparation. This pattern of usage demonstrates that AI delivers its greatest value when it is applied to transform teaching through teacher-first platforms, rather than being used merely to automate or outsource isolated tasks via generic chatbots.

Top 10 Teacher-Led AI Use Cases Identified in Real Classrooms

Based on analysis of real usage data from the TeachBetter.ai platform, the research identifies ten recurring AI use cases that now define how teachers are integrating AI into everyday teaching. Below are the five most dominant patterns, representing the highest adoption among active teachers:

• AI-powered lesson planning has become foundational, with 55% of teachers using AI to design lessons as part of their regular workflow.

• Assessment design is scaling rapidly, as 48% of teachers rely on AI to create quizzes and worksheets efficiently.

• Teaching is shifting toward visual-first instruction, with 35% of teachers using AI-generated presentations to explain concepts.

• Academic and institutional writing is being streamlined, as 32% of teachers use AI for structured documentation and communication.

• Concepts are increasingly taught through experiences rather than theory, with 28% of teachers using AI to design activities and projects.

The full research report details all ten teacher-led AI use cases. Download Full Report.

“The evidence shows that teachers are not using AI to replace teaching, but to transform it,” the report notes. When delivered through teacher-first platforms, AI is helping classrooms shift away from rote memorisation toward deeper understanding and real-world application—aligned with the pedagogical direction of India’s NEP 2020.

A key driver of this transformation is time recovery. Teachers using AI on TeachBetter.ai save an average of 4.7 hours per week, time that is largely reinvested into student mentoring, concept clarification, and differentiated instruction rather than administrative work. This finding reframes AI’s value proposition:

“AI’s impact is not in saving time, but in expanding what teachers can do with it—making teaching transformation possible at scale.” — Binit Agarwalla, Founder, TeachBetter.ai

TeachBetter.ai Version 4.0 Launch: Enabling Teachers to Create Online Quizzes in Seconds

This research shows a clear shift: teachers are moving beyond using AI only for preparation and are beginning to embed it directly into everyday teaching. TeachBetter.ai Version 4.0 reflects this transition, prioritising application-driven instruction and real-time classroom use over simple task automation.

The Live Quiz & Poll Generator exemplifies this shift—enabling teachers to create online quizzes and polls, instantly share links, capture responses, auto-grade, and deliver immediate feedback. What previously took hours can now be done in seconds.

More broadly, TeachBetter.ai functions as quiet teaching infrastructure, reducing cognitive load while expanding classroom capability through:

• 20+ AI tools spanning planning, instruction, assessment, creativity, and revision

• 100+ interactive simulations across STEM subjects

• 80+ language support, including Indian languages

• Zero learning curve, with no prompt engineering or technical training required

• A single, integrated platform, replacing fragmented tools and workflows

Teachers Speak: What AI Adoption Really Looks Like on the Ground

Across urban and rural schools in India and globally, teachers describe a consistent shift in how AI platforms like TeachBetter.ai are becoming part of everyday teaching:

• From rote practice to conceptual mastery

AI is valued for reducing preparation time while preserving academic rigor, allowing teachers to focus on deep understanding rather than memorisation.

“AI helps me generate practice material faster, so I can focus on conceptual understanding.”

— Dr. M. Gopalakrishnan, Senior Mathematics Teacher (30+ years)

• Teacher-first design matters most in resource-constrained settings

Guided AI workflows help schools maintain consistency and rigor even where time, resources, and technical capacity are limited.

“Our teachers are creating deeper lessons and better assessments with confidence.”

— Ajithra R, Teacher & School Administrator, Tamil Nadu

• Curriculum alignment and time efficiency drive global adoption

Teachers working across international curricula value AI that converts standards into classroom-ready lessons and assessments.

“TeachBetter.ai is my go-to platform for daily teaching—faster and more precise.”

— Surya Pratap, PGT Mathematics Teacher, Bahrain

• AI succeeds when it becomes dependable classroom infrastructure

Adoption accelerates when AI removes prompt complexity and reliably supports planning and assessment as part of daily teaching.

“With TeachBetter.ai, Lesson planning and quizzes now take minutes, not hours.”

— Kepha Otuke, Teacher, Kisii County, Kenya

From Potential to Practice: The Path to Mass AI Adoption in Education

The research makes one thing clear: while AI’s potential in education is evident, mass adoption remains the real challenge. Teachers continue to face barriers of cost, complexity, and poor alignment with classroom realities—keeping AI usage stuck at automation rather than true teaching transformation.

The report frames AI adoption as a progression—from automation, to enhancement, and ultimately to transformation, where AI enables forms of teaching that were previously impractical or impossible. The greatest risk, therefore, is not AI replacing teachers, but educators treating AI only as an automation tool.

This moment represents a critical inflection point. The next phase of AI adoption in education will be defined not by novelty, but by scale, simplicity, and sustainability, with teacher-first design and integrated infrastructure at its core.

Realising this future will require collective effort across governments, institutions, and technology providers. TeachBetter.ai, founded by NIT and IIM alumnus Binit Agarwalla and Vipin Kumar, is contributing to this shift by building AI as quiet teaching infrastructure—comprehensive yet simple, affordable, and designed for mass adoption—helping classrooms move from rote memorization to deeper understanding and real-world application.

The full research report details all ten teacher-led AI use cases and other insights around the future of AI in education. Download Full Report.

Media Contact :

Vipin Kumar

• connect@teachbetter.ai

• www.teachbetter.ai

• +91 9676352590

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)