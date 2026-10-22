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Home / Business / New research reveals growing consumer preference for natural fibres as Woolmark launches Return to Real

New research reveals growing consumer preference for natural fibres as Woolmark launches Return to Real

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PTI
Updated At : 02:37 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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SYDNEY, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers become more selective about what they wear, new Ipsos research commissioned by Woolmark across the United States, France, Germany, Italy and China reveals a growing preference for natural fibres.

On average across five markets, 82% of consumers prefer natural fibres over synthetics when price, style and fit are equal. Merino wool was preferred to polyester in every market surveyed, with 65% preferring Merino wool on average across five markets.

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The findings point to a wider shift in fashion. Worldwide Google search interest in "Merino wool" has more than doubled over the past five years. On average across five markets, 67% of consumers say they would pay more for clothing made mainly from natural fibres.

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"Consumers want to know what a garment is made from, what that means in everyday use and whether the claims can be trusted," said Woolmark Managing Director Bryan Fry. "That puts fibre, and the evidence behind it, back at the centre of the conversation."

On average across five markets, 71% of consumers consider independent certification or verification of fibre content and quality important.

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For more than 60 years, Woolmark has supported research, testing, education and certification to provide evidence of wool's quality and performance.

Woolmark's new Natural Intelligence report explores Merino wool's thermal comfort, moisture and odour management, durability and next-to-skin comfort. It includes four-year research with North Carolina State University showing how 100% Merino wool base layers helped create a more stable next-to-skin microclimate during stop-start activity.

These insights underpin Return to Real, Woolmark's new global brand platform celebrating Merino wool's Natural Intelligence: performance refined by nature over thousands of years and understood through scientific research.

Launching internationally through out-of-home, digital media and creators, the campaign revisits Woolmark's 1960s belief that "you can't fake the real thing", with messages including "Not all intelligence is artificial" and "The original wearable tech".

"Technology moves quickly, but innovation does not always mean starting from scratch," said Fry. "Sometimes it means looking again at what nature has already worked out."

Source: Ipsos AWI Natural Fibre Perception Report. Online interviews with 300 respondents per market in China, France, Germany, Italy and the US, aged 18–65. Fieldwork: 7–8 September 2026.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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