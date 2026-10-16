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Home / Business / New Wearable Heart Monitor to Be Tested in Moscow Clinic

New Wearable Heart Monitor to Be Tested in Moscow Clinic

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ANI
Updated At : 06:11 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: Evymed has developed Evipatch, a wearable cardiac monitor that attaches to the chest using a waterproof adhesive patch and continuously records an electrocardiogram for up to ten days. Plans to test the solution at the Scandinavian Health Center as part of the Moscow Innovation Cluster’s pilot testing programme were announced at the Moscow Startup Summit. Following the trial, the parties will assess the potential for further use of the device at the clinic.

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“For medical technologies, it is particularly important to make the transition from development to real-world application. Pilot testing in a clinical setting makes it possible to assess how the device performs in practice, evaluate its usability for patients and healthcare professionals, and understand how it can be integrated into existing processes. The Moscow Innovation Cluster’s pilot testing programme gives developers an opportunity to test their technology with a potential customer and move towards implementation,” said Maxim Vlasov, Deputy CEO of the Moscow Innovation Cluster.

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The compact, wireless device is designed not to interfere with patients’ everyday activities. The recorded data is analysed using algorithms that help detect heart rhythm disorders, including episodes of atrial fibrillation.

During clinical testing, specialists will assess the device’s usability for both patients and healthcare professionals, as well as the potential use of the collected data in medical practice. If the results are successful, the parties will consider further deployment of the solution.

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The Moscow Innovation Cluster, the Scandinavian Health Center and Evymed agreed to conduct joint testing of Evipatch at the Moscow Startup Summit.

Pilot testing enables developers to test technologies in real-world environments and move from development to implementation. More than 300 federal, regional and commercial testing sites are currently available for this purpose. Companies can receive a Moscow Innovation Cluster grant of up to RUB 4 million to support pilot testing.

Developers can apply for pilot testing and select a suitable testing site for their solution through the i.moscow platform.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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