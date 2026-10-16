Newgen Brings the Art of Storytelling to Enterprise Audiences with 'Ahead of Victory'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 16: Newgen Software orchestrates intelligent enterprises at scale, bringing intelligence, trust, and control together to help organizations prepare for what's ahead. Extending this focus beyond enterprise technology, Newgen is also reimagining how it engages with the industries it serves through DX++ (Digital Transformation Plus Plus), its digital destination for thought leadership, industry points of view, expert perspectives, and insights on emerging technologies and enterprise transformation.

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Building on this content ecosystem, Newgen is bringing the art of storytelling to its banking, insurance and government audiences through 'Ahead of Victory', a Dussehra-special campaign featuring three original, 15-minute stories, crafted specifically for these industries and brought to life through a compelling, visual storytelling style. Streaming on DX++, the films offer a distinctive way to engage audiences, bringing together creativity, technology and industry understanding.

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The campaign draws from Newgen's overarching brand narrative, Ahead of What's Ahead, launched earlier this year. Rooted in the company's organisational DNA, the narrative reflects the ability to foresee what lies ahead, prepare for change and act with purpose. Ahead of Victory brings this approach into the festive season through the power of storytelling.

Ahead of What's Ahead: A mindset that defines Newgen

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For Newgen, staying ahead is more than a brand promise. It is an organisational mindset built around three fundamental principles: foresee, prepare and act. It means recognising emerging possibilities, anticipating challenges and helping enterprises navigate change with confidence.

This approach is reflected in Newgen's global positioning, Orchestrating Intelligent Enterprises. Through the NewgenONE Platform, Newgen brings content, processes and communications together in an orchestration layer that embeds intelligence into how enterprises operate, with trust, governance and control built in.

The Ahead of What's Ahead narrative brings these ideas together, reflecting Newgen's commitment to innovation and its belief that being prepared for the future begins with anticipating what comes next.

Ahead of Victory: Where storytelling meets the spirit of staying ahead

Stories have the power to make ideas relatable, spark conversations and create lasting connections. With Ahead of Victory, Newgen brings this power to enterprise communication, using cinematic storytelling to engage the industries it serves in a fresh and memorable way.

The campaign features three original, 15-minute, AI-generated story experiences created for banking, insurance and government audiences. Moving beyond conventional B2B communication formats, these immersive narratives use engaging storytelling to connect with the unique contexts and interests of each sector.

The campaign takes inspiration from the spirit of Dussehra, the triumph of good over evil and the courage to overcome challenges. This resonates with Newgen's approach of looking beyond the present, anticipating what lies ahead and being prepared to act.

The initiative reflects Newgen's efforts to engage with its customers and prospects in fresh and unexpected ways. By using AI to bring industry-specific stories to life, the campaign offers a distinctive alternative to conventional B2B communication, creating a more relatable and engaging way to connect with audiences across banking, insurance and government.

DX++: Digital Transformation, Plus Plus

DX++ brings together Newgen's thought leadership, industry points of view, expert perspectives and content on emerging technologies and enterprise transformation. It serves as a destination for audiences looking to explore the ideas, challenges and possibilities shaping their industries.

By bringing these resources together, DX++ extends the conversation beyond products and solutions to the wider business and technology developments influencing enterprise transformation. The addition of Ahead of Victory introduces a cinematic dimension to this content ecosystem, demonstrating how industry insights can be complemented by creative storytelling to engage audiences in new ways.

For Newgen, DX++ is a destination where expertise, ideas and creative expression come together reinforcing the company's focus on anticipating change and exploring what comes next.

Runki Goswami, Chief Marketing Officer, Newgen, says, "'Ahead of What's Ahead' reflects something fundamental to Newgen: our ability to foresee, prepare and act. It shapes how we approach enterprise transformation, innovation and the opportunities that lie ahead. With 'Ahead of Victory', we wanted to take a fresh approach to engaging with our customers and prospects, moving beyond conventional B2B communication through original, industry-specific stories. DX++ gives us a destination to bring together our industry perspectives, thought leadership and creative initiatives, creating new ways to connect with the audiences we serve."

The three films are now streaming on DX++ at https://newgensoft.com/AheadOfVictory/.

Disclaimer

The content comprises original short-form creative content developed by Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. for its 'Ahead of What's Ahead' campaign. The stories, characters and situations are fictional and have been independently developed for Newgen's Government, Insurance and Banking domain narratives, respectively. The films use broad themes, humor and nostalgia associated with popular Indian cinema as a creative tribute. No original film footage, music, artwork, stills, clips, characters, actor likenesses or actor voices have been used. These films are not adaptations or remakes of any film, and are not sponsored or endorsed by, or affiliated with, any film, producer, actor, or rights holder. All third-party names and marks belong to their respective owners. For any concerns, please contact info@newgensoft.com.

About Newgen Software

Newgen Software Orchestrates Intelligent Enterprises at scale. The NewgenONE Platform unifies content, processes, and communications into an orchestration layer where intelligence is embedded into how enterprises operate, with trust, governance, and control built in. Enterprises move beyond fragmented initiatives to continuously adaptive, production ready operations. Decisions, workflows, and experiences evolve in real time, shaped by context, data, and embedded AI. Trusted by leading organizations worldwide, Newgen defines how modern enterprises operate, intelligently and at scale.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

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