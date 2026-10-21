Newsprint makers scramble for coal as power sector gets the lion’s share

The distribution of coal for power generation and industrial use has become a concern for newsprint manufacturers, prompting the Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association (INMA) to seek changes to improve access to contracted supplies.

The association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting difficulties in securing adequate coal supplies from state-owned mining companies under long-term Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs). The INMA has identified irregular dispatches and insufficient deliveries by rail and road as key obstacles to manufacturing operations.

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It has also called for the implementation of a coal allocation policy proposed by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), which recommends a 75:25 allocation ratio between the power and non-power sectors. The association represents newsprint manufacturers that supply several leading publications.

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The INMA has raised concerns that the current dispatch pattern directs more than 95 per cent of coal supplies to power generation plants. As a result, industrial consumers are struggling to secure adequate quantities under their long-term contracts, the association said. The resulting supply shortfall has forced manufacturers to buy coal on the open market at significantly higher prices. They have also had to rely on grid electricity at greater cost to keep their plants operational.

The proposed allocation system would alter the balance between power generation and industrial consumption. Its implementation, however, comes amid supply shortages at thermal power plants, where coal stocks have remained below mandated levels.

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Supply constraints have also prompted the NTPC, India’s largest power producer, to diversify its sourcing options. Earlier in October, the state-owned company announced plans to procure 10 million tonnes (MT) of coal from captive and commercial mines over a six-month period towards the end of the 2026–27 financial year.

The proposed volume would represent NTPC’s largest planned procurement from these sources over such a period.