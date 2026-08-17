BusinessWire India

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Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: NewVision Software, a technology services firm specializing in agentic assurance, product engineering, and intelligent managed services, today set out its expanded India strategy. The announcement follows the company's recent acquisition by SoftServe, a global technology services company specializing in autonomous enterprises with capabilities in AI-native applications, physical and agentic AI, cloud, and data solutions, headquartered in Austin, Texas.

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Now a wholly owned SoftServe company, NewVision Software will continue under its existing brand and leadership while gaining the reach of SoftServe's more than 10,000 professionals across 15 countries and over 30 years of enterprise delivery experience. Together, the two firms give clients operating in India a single partner that combines local engineering depth with global scale and an AI-enabled delivery model.

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Accelerating India's GCC Transformation

India is home to over 1,900 Global Capability Centres serving multinational enterprises across financial services, technology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. As global enterprises look to extract greater value from their India operations, the pressure on GCCs to move beyond cost efficiency and into innovation and value creation has never been greater.

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NewVision Software and SoftServe together help GCCs evolve from cost centres into value centres, combining strengths in AI, cloud, data, engineering, and intelligent managed services to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency, and create measurable business impact for parent organisations at greater scale and speed.

For multinational enterprises that partner with SoftServe and operate GCCs in India, this step provides access to a proven India delivery partner. For enterprises planning their next phase of GCC growth, the combined firm offers a partner built on engineering excellence, agentic AI capability, and a delivery track record across the U.S., Middle East, and India. SoftServe has delivered over 20,000 customer projects globally. Enterprise clients who already partner with SoftServe and operate GCCs in India now have access to NewVision Software's proven on-the-ground delivery capability.

India's GCCs are at an inflection point. The organisations that will lead the next decade are those that transform their GCC from a delivery unit into a centre of innovation. Becoming part of SoftServe uniquely positions NewVision Software to make that transformation happen, with the local depth to execute and the global scale to matter.

Kapil Godani, CEO, NewVision Software

NewVision's acquisition is a strategic step in our effort to be closer to clients in every region where they operate and to deliver value across the full lifecycle of their technology transformations. Together, NewVision's leadership, our shared culture, and our commitment to engineering excellence are broadening our ability to help organizations turn technology into a force for growth and lasting impact.

Harry Propper, CEO, SoftServe

Building India's Next Generation AI-Enabled Workforce

As organisations reshape their operating models for AI, NewVision Software is investing in the skills, tools, and workflows needed to build an AI-enabled workforce, integrating agentic AI tools, training, and workflows across engineering and delivery. For technology professionals in India, joining NewVision Software now means building a career inside a global organisation, with access to SoftServe's extensive capabilities in advanced technologies, comprehensive learning and development programmes, and opportunities that span 15 countries.

NewVision Software plans to invest in its India engineering teams across product engineering, agentic assurance, cloud modernisation, data, intelligent managed services, and physical AI. Professionals will work on AI-native programmes for leading global enterprises, with clear paths to advance technically and work across SoftServe's international client base, bringing the kind of scale, global exposure, and opportunities that define a world-class engineering career.

At NewVision Software, our people are our greatest strength. As we grow as part of the SoftServe family, we are committed to building an AI-enabled workforce that is equipped for the programmes of tomorrow. This is an exciting time for our team and for the talent that joins us on this journey, the opportunity to do world-class engineering, from India, for the world.

Balan Ramaswamy, COO, NewVision Software

Technology professionals interested in joining can explore current openings at https://newvision-software.com/careers/.

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