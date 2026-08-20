Strategic investment and alliance combine Nexdigm’s transfer pricing expertise with infer360’s AI-native platform to help multinationals unlock greater value from operational transfer pricing beyond compliance Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Nexdigm a leading Indian-origin firm with a global presence and a provider of professional services, consulting, and outsourcing solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with infer360, an AI-native transfer pricing platform built by seasoned transfer pricing experts and former Big Four leaders. Combining deep domain expertise with decades of advisory experience, this alliance will deliver an integrated, technology-led transfer pricing solution for multinational enterprises across the globe.

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Nexdigm Accelerates Delivery of AI-Enabled Transfer Pricing Solutions, by Investing in infer360 As India strengthens its position as a global business and services hub, Nexdigm's journey reflects the growing emergence of Indian-origin professional services firms on the world stage. Built in India and expanded globally, Nexdigm has continued to invest in talent, innovation, and technology-led capabilities. The alliance with infer360 is another step in that journey, combining deep advisory expertise with AI-native innovation that digitizes the entire transfer pricing lifecycle—from planning and operational transfer pricing to documentation, compliance, monitoring, and audit readiness. Together, the organizations offer an end-to-end solution that combines technology, advisory expertise, and managed services into a single integrated operating model.

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Addressing this market shift, the Nexdigm–infer360 alliance introduces a disruptive, AI-enabled and technology-led operating model that combines advisory expertise, intelligent TP automation, and managed compliance services to streamline documentation, enable continuous monitoring, strengthen governance, and deliver greater transparency, agility, and regulatory confidence.

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The solution is built for globally operating businesses, the platform supports organizations with cross-border value chains, distributed operating models and growing regulatory obligations. By combining AI-driven intelligence with deep transfer pricing expertise, it helps enterprises make informed decisions, strengthen tax governance and proactively manage risk in an increasingly transparent tax environment.

The collaboration reflects both organizations' shared vision of making transfer pricing a business enabler rather than a year-end compliance exercise. By empowering tax and finance leaders with greater operational visibility, faster decision-making, improved governance, reduced manual effort, measurable cost efficiencies, and enhanced audit readiness, the alliance helps organizations drive better business outcomes while confidently managing transfer pricing throughout the year.

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"This alliance reflects Nexdigm’s broader vision of evolving from technology-enabled to technology-led solutions, where AI, domain expertise, and managed services work together to create measurable business outcomes. As an Indian-origin professional and business consulting firm successfully operating on a global stage, this partnership reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class innovation to clients. Together with infer360, we are delivering a smarter, faster, and more strategic approach to transfer pricing," said Mayank Lakhani Co-CEO, Nexdigm.

"infer360 was built to address the realities of modern transfer pricing. Organizations need intelligent systems that continuously monitor risks, automate documentation, and preserve institutional knowledge - not another compliance tool. Nexdigm's reputation, regional strength, and deep transfer pricing expertise make them the ideal partner to bring this vision to businesses across India and the UAE," said Sunil Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, infer360.

"Our exciting alliance pairs infer360's global domain depth and leading technology platform with Nexdigm's network and regional expertise to bring world-class transfer pricing technology solutions to multinational clients across India and the UAE. It brings to life our shared vision of what clients want and need – an agile, reliable, intelligent technology platform to ease the burden and manage the significant risk of transfer pricing planning, operations, compliance and defence,” said Shane McEvoy, COO and Co-Founder, infer360.

"Clients today are looking for more than documentation, they need operational visibility, consistency across jurisdictions, and confidence that their transfer pricing policies are being executed correctly throughout the year. By combining Nexdigm's transfer pricing capabilities with infer360's AI-native platform, we are creating a disruptive solution to help businesses create long-term business value," said Maulik Doshi, Managing Director - Tax & Global Transfer Pricing, Nexdigm.

About Nexdigm Nexdigm is a leading Indian origin global organization providing professional services including Tax, business consulting and outsourcing services, With decades of experience, Nexdigm partners with organizations to solve complex business challenges through integrated, technology-enabled solutions. Its transfer pricing practice supports multinational enterprises across planning, policy design, documentation, benchmarking, controversy management, APA, operational transfer pricing, and managed services.

About infer360 infer360 is an AI-native transfer pricing intelligence platform designed by ex-Big 4 transfer pricing partners to modernize the entire transfer pricing lifecycle. The platform combines automation, continuous monitoring, operational transfer pricing, intelligent documentation, benchmarking, and audit-ready workflows to help organizations transition from periodic compliance to continuous transfer pricing management. Built on an AI-native architecture with human-in-the-loop validation, infer360 enables enterprises to improve governance, operational efficiency, and transfer pricing defensibility.

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