Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Nexdigm, a leading Indian-origin professional services and business consulting organization, today announced the launch of ERT (Easy Remittance Tool), its first licensed technology solution for corporates. ERT simplifies and streamlines foreign remittance compliance for organizations managing cross-border transactions. Purpose-built digital platform helps organizations streamline Indian foreign remittance compliance through a unified compliance workflow, process automation, and stronger governance.

Nexdigm Launches ERT, its First Licensed Technology Solution, to Simplify Foreign Remittance Compliance As businesses continue to expand their global footprint, foreign remittance compliance has become increasingly complex. Organizations making payments outside India must manage tax documentation, certifications, approvals, and regulatory submissions throughout the remittance process. Coordinating these requirements across multiple stakeholders and managing extensive documentation through emails, spreadsheets, and fragmented communication channels can create operational inefficiencies, limited visibility, and increased compliance risks.

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ERT was developed by Nexdigm's international tax and regulatory specialists, drawing on decades of professional services experience. ERT brings domain expertise and technology together to address this documentation-intensive area of cross-border business operations.

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ERT digitizes and standardizes the end-to-end compliance lifecycle, enabling organizations to manage Form 145 and Form 146 requirements prescribed under India's Income-tax framework for foreign remittances through a structured workflow. The platform brings finance teams, tax professionals, business stakeholders, and Chartered Accountants together on a single system, providing • Centralized documentation • Real-time status tracking • Role-based access controls • Audit-ready records and comprehensive audit trails • Enhanced visibility across the compliance lifecycle ERT is available as a standalone solution or alongside Nexdigm's advisory and managed services support, and can be deployed within an organization's existing compliance ecosystem.

The launch represents an important milestone in Nexdigm's journey from being technology-enabled to becoming increasingly technology-led, reflecting the firm's broader push to convert client-facing expertise into scalable, licensable technology products.

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“ERT represents our ability to translate the expertise and insights built over decades of client engagement into scalable technology solutions that address real business needs. It is designed to align with our clients' evolving needs and to strengthen the value we deliver as their business environments grow more complex. ERT marks an important step in extending this approach across Nexdigm’s growth and client proposition,” Mayank Lakhani – Co-CEO, Nexdigm.

“Foreign remittance compliance involves multiple forms, stakeholders, approvals, and supporting documents. The compliance complexity increases with transaction volume. ERT consolidates these requirements into a single, structured process, enabling greater consistency, reduced manual intervention, and stronger oversight. The solution is designed to make the overall remittance process simpler, more controlled, and more efficient to execute,” Maulik Doshi, Managing Director – Direct Tax, Nexdigm.

About Nexdigm Nexdigm is an Indian firm operating globally, delivering consulting, technology, outsourcing, and professional services across industries, helping companies address challenges across all stages of their business lifecycle. Through our direct operations in the USA, Poland, the UAE, and India, we serve a diverse client base spanning multinational corporations, listed companies, privately owned businesses, and family-owned enterprises across more than 50 countries.

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