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Home / Business / NexInsure Named “InsurTech Distribution Platform of the Year” at GAIP InsureTek India 2026

NexInsure Named “InsurTech Distribution Platform of the Year” at GAIP InsureTek India 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 PM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: Nexsys, a  technology company helping  insurers,   brokers   & other distribution partners modernize & digitize their businesses, showcased its flagship platform, NexInsure, at GAIP InsureTek India 2026, held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, on 29 September 2026.

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At the event, NexInsure won the award for  “InsurTech Distribution Platform of the Year” , its second   recognition  in   just   over  a   month   after  the   “Transformative   Insurance  Distribution   Platform” award in August 2026.

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NexInsure Suite of Products enables distribution across various products & various channels under a single unified application. It allows for a complete quote to bind journey, lead management, claims, servicing, commissions, reconciliations & much more.

AI features in NexInsure are enviable; some of which include Voice AI calling, Cross sell Upsell nudges, Training Assist, Smart lead assignment, Document Parsing, Risk Assessment, Email Automation among others.

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NexInsure Suite comprises of the following products:

OC – Omnichannel Platform for Retail Insurance

B2B – Omnichannel Platform for Commercial Insurance

B2C – Aggregation Platform for Insurance Brokers

RE – Omnichannel Platform for Reinsurance

NexInsure B2B stole the limelight at the event. Commercial   insurance   across LOBs like  Property,   Fire,  Liability,   Marine, Engineering , Group Health  still   runs  largely   on email, spreadsheets, unstructured communication & redundant data entry. The complete process is archaic, inefficient, slows underwriting & delays responses to customers. NexInsure B2B solution automates the end-to-end Commercial Insurance process without forcing a change in human behavior.

Where NexInsure comes in

IRDAI has recently released a consultation paper proposing a reset of distribution & commission payout norms. With the new guidelines, Insurance industry on the whole will need to operate very efficiently & do more with less.

This  is   where   NexInsure  comes   in - making   distribution   highly  efficient. The comprehensiveness of the platform is unparalleled – it supports Lead Management, Pipeline, Quote to Bind Journey, Servicing, Accounting, Compliance & much more.

“We are glad we chose NexInsure – it is incredible the way the platform is able to help us completely transform from all manual processes to fully automated operations for all of our LOBs including Property, Fire, Marine & Group Health” said CEO – Insurance Broking Firm.

“CommercialInsuranceinvolves mostly unstructured communication, processes & underwriting,&thereisnosolutioninthe market that automates it end to end. Our AI Platform NexInsure B2B changes that!! 100% automation for end-to-end distribution processes, so Insurers & Brokers can spend their time on clients & growth instead of data entry & mails.” said Vishal Shukla, CTO, Nexsys.

About Nexsys

Nexsys is a technology company focused on helping insurers, brokers & other insurance distribution partners modernize & digitize their businesses, simplify complex processes & accelerate innovation. Its flagship  platform,   NexInsure,   is  an   omnichannel   insurance  platform   that   manages  distribution   across   products & channels on a single unified platform.

www.nexsysit.co.inwww.nexinsure.ai

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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