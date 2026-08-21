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Home / Business / Nexsys Launches NexInsure, a Next-Generation Insurance Technology Suite Built to Transform Insurance Distribution

Nexsys Launches NexInsure, a Next-Generation Insurance Technology Suite Built to Transform Insurance Distribution

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ANI
Updated At : 05:43 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21: Nexsys, a high-caliber technology company focused on helping insurers, brokers & other insurance distribution partners modernize & digitize their businesses, announced the launch of NexInsure , an insurance technology suite designed to help organizations build faster, smarter & more connected insurance businesses.

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NexInsure was launched & demonstrated at the Future of Insurance Summit in Mumbai on August 20, 2026 , bringing together four solutions: NexInsure OC, NexInsure B2C, NexInsure B2B & NexInsure RE .

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At the summit, NexInsure was recognized with the award for "Transformative Insurance Distribution Platform".

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Insurance is entering a new era of digital distribution

Customers expect instant access, comparison & purchase experiences. Brokers need real-time access to multiple insurers, while insurers need to serve customers across channels & enable agents, brokers, MGAs & other partners. Commercial insurance & reinsurance businesses continue to manage complex submissions, underwriting, collaboration & placement.

Yet many of these experiences remain limited by disconnected applications, manual intervention, point-to-point integrations & workflows that are difficult to change.

The next phase of insurance transformation requires connected, intelligent & configurable technology that can adapt as businesses evolve.

NexInsure: One Platform. Three Insurance Segments. Multiple Possibilities.

NexInsure brings together digital capabilities across Retail, Commercial & Reinsurance through four purpose-built solutions.

NexInsure OC -- Omnichannel Platform for Insurance Companies

Enables insurers to launch branded digital insurance marketplaces across Motor, Travel, Health, Life, Home & other retail lines, while powering distribution through brokers, agents, MGAs & other channels.

NexInsure B2C -- Aggregation Platform for Insurance Brokers

Enables retail brokers to access real-time quotes from multiple insurers, provide digital comparison & purchase experiences, & manage quotes, policies, renewals, commissions & compliance through a unified workspace.

NexInsure B2B -- Platform for Commercial Insurance

Supports commercial insurance across Property, Fire, Liability, Marine & other business lines, from submission & underwriting through multi-insurer quoting, binding & policy issuance, while enabling collaboration between brokers, insurers, underwriters & clients.

NexInsure RE -- Platform for Reinsurance

Supports Treaty & Facultative reinsurance workflows from risk submission through negotiation, multi-reinsurer quoting, placement, binding & documentation.

Built for the way insurance businesses need to operate tomorrow

NexInsure is designed as a modular & configurable technology platform, with an architecture that brings together AI at its core, Service-First Architecture, Configurable Workflows, Rapid API Integrations, Security & Governance, Cloud-Agnostic deployment, Audit & Compliance among a host of other features.

"The future of insurance technology will be defined by intelligence, connectivity & agility"

Vishal Shukla, CTO of Nexsys , said:

"NexInsure is our vision for the next generation of insurance technology, a platform built for where the industry is going, not where it has been. We have built NexInsure such that insurance businesses can connect their ecosystems, automate intelligently & continuously evolve."

"NexInsure can fundamentally improvise the Insurance Ecosystem more efficiently"

Pankaj Mohan, CEO of Corp Solutions, said:

"At Corp Solutions, NexInsure is helping us put digitalization & automation at the heart of our insurance processes. By automating workflows & bringing intelligent capabilities on a single platform, it is helping us streamline operations, reduce manual work & improve efficiency--while enabling us to deliver better experiences to our customers."

Discover NexInsure

About Nexsys

Nexsys is a technology company focused on helping insurers, brokers & other insurance distribution partners modernize, digitize their businesses, simplify complex processes & accelerate innovation. NexInsure represents Nexsys' vision of an intelligent & configurable insurance technology platform across Retail, Commercial & Reinsurance.

Media Contact:

Abhishree Nahar Abhishree.Nahar@nexsysit.co.in

Ayushi Gupta Ayushi.g@obbserv.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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