Next Bharat Ventures Hosts 'Next Billion Forum 2025' in Bengaluru, Launches 3rd Cohort of Impact Startup Residency

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Next Bharat Ventures successfully hosted the flagship “Next Billion Forum 2025” in Bengaluru, bringing together some of the most influential voices shaping India’s future.

The Forum saw over 200 participants from across India and Japan, including founders, investors, policymakers, and corporate leaders. Notable speakers included N. R. Narayana Murthy (Founder, Infosys), Amitabh Kant (Former G20 Sherpa), H. Takeuchi (CEO & MD, Maruti Suzuki India), T. V. Mohandas Pai, Dr. Pramod Varma (Chief Architect, Aadhaar), Nilesh Shah (MD, Kotak AMC), Meena Ganesh (Co-Founder, Portea Medical), and Dhimant Parekh (Co-Founder, The Better India).

"Next Bharat has the potential to create a bigger impact than Maruti Suzuki," said Amitabh Kant.

Adding to its global dimension, 40% of the audience represented Japanese corporates, reflecting the growing strength of India-Japan collaboration.

“The Next Billion Forum has become a unique platform where entrepreneurs, investors, and corporates from India and Japan co-create solutions for Bharat 2047. This year’s conversations reinforced that the next decade belongs to impact entrepreneurs who are building strong, purpose-driven businesses,” said Vipul Jindal, CEO of Next Bharat Ventures.

Key Highlights

• Powerful Keynotes & Panels: Discussions centered on building Bharat 2047 through entrepreneurship, digital public infrastructure, women’s economic participation, and impact investing.

• Strategic MoU: A collaboration between Atypical Advantage, Uno Minda Group, and Next Bharat Ventures was announced, to generate large-scale livelihood opportunities for persons with disabilities.

• India–Japan Exchange: More than 50 Japanese companies and 80+ professionals have engaged with Next Bharat over the past year. Three Japanese multinationals have even deployed employees for a one-year immersion in India.​​

Call for Applications - 3rd Cohort of Next Bharat Residency

At the Forum, Next Bharat Ventures officially launched the third cohort of its Impact Startup Residency Program. Applications are now open for revenue-generating impact startups (Rs. 50 lakhs+ ARR) working in agriculture, financial inclusion, health, climate, livelihoods, and other social impact sectors.

Interested founders can apply at nextbharat.in/apply.

About Next Bharat Ventures

Next Bharat Ventures is a platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs who solve socio-economic challenges in India’s rural and informal economy. Through its Residency Program, Next Bharat has supported 26 startups to date, impacting more than 146,000 lives and building strong bridges between India and Japan.

