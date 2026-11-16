Next Bharat Ventures, One of the Largest Impact Funds in India, Invests Rs USD 1 Million in Accelero Vehicles to Accelerate Electric Mobility for the Next Billion

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 16: Accelero Vehicles India Private Limited, the company behind the affordable electric mobility brand eBik, has raised Rs USD 1 million from Next Bharat Ventures (NBV), one of India's largest impact-focused venture funds with over USD 250 million (₹2,340 crore) in capital across its two funds. The investment will support Accelero's next phase of growth, enabling it to expand eBik's market presence, strengthen its distribution network and bring affordable electric mobility to underserved communities across India.

- Investment from NBV, an impact fund managing over USD 250 million across two funds, will help eBik scale beyond 20,000 users across 25+ cities, primarily serving India's informal workforce.

- Nearly 95% of eBik's users belong to the informal economy, including delivery workers, street vendors, farmers and daily-wage earners.

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- Funding will support Accelero's market expansion, distribution network and product development, including a 4x increase in manufacturing capacity.

- The investment builds on eBik's demonstrated impact, with users reporting improved livelihoods, reduced physical effort and lower transportation costs.

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Founded in 2017, Accelero has built its business around an often-overlooked segment of India's electric mobility market: individuals and households that depend on affordable transportation for their daily income and livelihoods. The company develops electric kits for carts and electric bicycles used by delivery workers, street vendors, farmers, waste workers and other members of the informal workforce, for whom the cost and physical demands of conventional transportation can be significant barriers.

The company's growing adoption reflects the relevance of its solutions among underserved consumer segments. According to NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech platform (March 2026), eBik has reached over 5,000 users across more than 25 cities, with approximately 95% of its users belonging to the informal economy. Notably, 49% of users reported having completely transitioned from their previous vehicles to eBik, indicating growing acceptance of affordable electric mobility among livelihood-dependent consumers.

Beyond improving access to transportation, eBik's solutions are designed to reduce physical effort, lower operating expenses and improve worker productivity. The same NITI Aayog feature reported that 38% of surveyed users experienced livelihood benefits, while three in five reported increased savings after adopting eBik. The company's model shows how electric mobility can go beyond personal transportation to support income generation and economic participation among underserved communities.

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The investment will accelerate Accelero's next phase of expansion, with the company targeting entry into new cities across 5+ states over the next year, taking its overall presence to 25+ cities. Accelero plans to expand its distribution network by onboarding 100+ channel partners, while strengthening its presence in key markets. A portion of the investment will go towards increasing manufacturing capacity from 3,000 to 12,000 units annually, accelerating product development and introducing new variants tailored to everyday commuters and livelihood-dependent consumers.

Mr. Vipul Nath Jindal, Founder & CEO, Next Bharat Ventures, said, "At Next Bharat Ventures, we back businesses where impact and returns grow together, and Accelero is a strong example. For millions of workers in India's informal economy, a reliable and affordable vehicle directly determines how much they can earn in a day. Anant and his team have built a product that this segment genuinely adopts, with clear evidence of higher savings and better livelihoods. We see eBik as a category-defining brand for the next billion, and we are excited to support its journey to national scale."

For Accelero, the investment marks an important step in scaling its business and strengthening its position in India's affordable electric mobility segment. The company is focused on building a portfolio of accessible electric mobility solutions for consumers who have traditionally remained outside the mainstream electric vehicle market.

Mr. Anant Jain, Founder, Accelero Vehicles India Private Limited, said, "When we started Accelero, our ambition was to make motorised mobility affordable and accessible to households that have traditionally been underserved by the conventional mobility market. Our experience has shown us that for millions of people, mobility is not just about commuting; it is directly linked to their ability to earn, work and improve their quality of life. Partnering with Next Bharat Ventures, one of the country's leading impact investors, gives us the opportunity to take this vision to a much larger scale. We intend to use this support to expand our presence across India, strengthen our business capabilities and bring affordable electric mobility to the people who need it most. Our larger ambition is to build a sustainable Indian mobility business that makes a tangible difference to everyday lives."

With this investment, Accelero aims to scale eBik into a national mobility brand, targeting 20,000 customers over the next year. The company will focus on a sustainable business model combining product innovation, wider market penetration and operational scale, while extending the benefits of electric mobility to communities underserved by conventional transportation.

The investment builds on Accelero's earlier backing from Acumen, Social Alpha, SELCO, LetsVenture, and other angels. With Next Bharat Ventures joining its investor base, the company aims to strengthen its growth trajectory and expand access to affordable electric mobility across India.

About Next Bharat Ventures

Next Bharat Ventures (NBV) is one of India's largest impact-focused venture funds, with over USD 250 million (₹2,340 crore) across its ₹340 crore Fund I and ₹2,000 crore Fund II. Established in 2024 and based in GIFT City, NBV backs revenue-generating impact entrepreneurs building for India's next billion across agriculture, rural supply chains, financial inclusion, healthcare, rural mobility and AI for social good. Its portfolio of 21 companies has reached over 2 million lives across rural and informal India. Beyond capital, NBV supports founders through mentorship, networks and the Why Club, its founder-led community.

About Accelero Vehicles India Private Limited

Founded in 2017, Accelero Vehicles India Private Limited is an Indian electric mobility company focused on developing clean, affordable and accessible motorised transportation solutions. Through its flagship brand eBik, the company develops electric bicycles, electric cargo mobility solutions and technologies that convert conventional bicycles into electric vehicles. Its product portfolio includes a patented roadster electric bicycle designed to reduce physical effort and improve everyday mobility. With a focus on underserved consumers and India's informal workforce, Accelero aims to make electric mobility accessible to a wider section of society. The company has received investment support from Social Alpha, LetsVenture, SELCO and other investors.

Website: www.ebik.in

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