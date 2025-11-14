CleanSpark just announced a massive $1.15 billion capital raise to expand its Bitcoin mining operations and dive deeper into AI infrastructure. The Nasdaq-listed company plans to use the funds for data centres, land, and even AI hosting. The news sent that CleanSpark shares up 13% as Wall Street bets big on the AI-crypto crossover.

Advertisement

But while institutions are just discovering Bitcoin, crypto-native investors are already eyeing the real return drivers of this cycle: presales.

Advertisement

One of the most talked-about in November 2025 is DeepSnitch AI, a Telegram-native AI project transforming how 100M+ traders operate. With $520K raised, it may be the next crypto to explode in 2026.

Advertisement

CleanSpark to raise $1.15B for BTC mining and AI expansion CleanSpark announced a senior convertible note offering on November 10, expecting to net roughly $1.13 billion, or $1.28 billion if all purchase options are exercised. Out of the total raise, $460 million will go toward repurchasing common stock from investors at $15.03 per share.

The rest will be used to scale operations, including acquiring more land and power resources, building data centers, and repaying Bitcoin-backed credit lines. The offering is set to close by November 13.

Advertisement

This marks the company’s second major capital raise in under a year. In December 2024, CleanSpark secured $550 million in a similar offering. Now operating at 46.60 EH/s, CleanSpark is the world’s second-largest Bitcoin miner behind Marathon.

Like several other mining firms, CleanSpark is pivoting into AI to offset post-halving revenue drops. Its shares jumped 13% after announcing its AI expansion plans in Georgia. The firm is targeting regions with favorable conditions for high-performance computing, mirroring moves by competitors like IREN and Core Scientific.

IREN recently signed a $9.7 billion deal to supply Microsoft with Nvidia GPU access, while Core Scientific landed a $3.5 billion AI hosting contract with CoreWeave.

Top 3 cryptos with 100x potential: DeepSnitch AI, Arbitrum, and Uniswap DeepSnitch AI is the most accumulated presale on the market The Santa Rally is picking up speed, and DeepSnitch AI is quickly becoming one of the most accumulated tokens on the market. Over $520K has already been raised in just over a month, and the token has rallied 50% from its original price, now sitting at $0.02244 in Stage 2 of the presale.

A big reason for that momentum is the project’s link to the booming AI sector. Everyone knows AI will dominate the next cycle. Analysts are already calling it the top-performing narrative of 2026, with some predicting a 25x gain over the next 8 years. DeepSnitch AI is perfectly positioned to benefit from that massive value increase.

The protocol is building something real: an AI-powered ecosystem that gives traders smarter, faster, and more accurate market signals. It’s all powered by five advanced AI agents that are being trained to scan through terabytes of data daily. Their job is to find the best low-risk, high-reward opportunities before anyone else does.

The whole protocol is built natively for Telegram, a platform with over 1 billion users, most of whom are already deep in crypto. If just 5% of that crowd gets in, DeepSnitch AI could pull in 50 million users.

That’s why top crypto whales are calling DeepSnitch AI the next crypto to explode in 2025. Some even believe it could outperform giants like Arbitrum or Uniswap in the next cycle. If the market goes full send, this is exactly the investment that could turn $1,000 into $100,000.

https://youtu.be/0T3Plf8_-XY?si=GYAx7CdFwbPNg2uo Arbitrum needs the $0.5 level to keep the bullish momentum After dipping near $0.38 on November 6, ARB bounced hard on November 11 and closed in on $0.50. Analysts believe this to be a key level that could flip the trend.

Charts are flashing early signals. While price made new lows, RSI climbed higher, a bullish divergence that often shows sellers are running out of steam. It’s the mismatch that hints at a shift coming.

Under the hood, the numbers look solid. Arbitrum processed $27 billion in stablecoin volume in October, representing a 45% increase from the previous month. Dev activity hasn’t slowed either, with key updates rolling out across efficiency and scalability.

Is Uniswap the next crypto to explode in DeFi? Uniswap’s price jumped from under $6 to nearly $7 on November 11, flipping key indicators bullish. Traders are now eyeing $10 as the next big level, with some saying Uniswap could be the next crypto to explode past 10x.

UNI broke out of its downtrend and reclaimed the 200-day moving average at $6.40. Volume is rising, and the MACD just turned green, a clear sign that momentum is picking up. A strong close above $7.20 could set the stage for a run to $8.48 and then $10.

Market interest is climbing too. Uniswap’s market cap is back over $4.3 billion, and daily volume has pushed past $550 million. That shows fresh attention from both retail and institutional investors.

With risk sentiment improving across crypto, UNI’s setup looks strong. If it can stay above $6.80, this rally could turn UNI into the next crypto to explode. Uniswap might be one of the first DeFi tokens to lead the next leg up.

Closing thoughts Institutions might be chasing Bitcoin for stability, but retail investors are hunting for the next 100x opportunity, and that’s where DeepSnitch AI comes in.

While big names like Arbitrum and Uniswap are solid, their size limits upside. DeepSnitch AI is still in its presale phase, and that’s why many believe it could be the next crypto to explode.

Now priced at just $0.02244, it offers the early entry point investors dream about. A 100x move would push DSNT to $2.4, completely realistic for a project with this level of utility.

Visit the official DeepSnitch AI website, join Telegram, and follow on X (Twitter) for the latest updates.

FAQs What is the next big cryptocurrency to watch in 2026? Many analysts believe DeepSnitch AI could be the next big crypto breakout. With real AI utility and over $520K raised, it’s becoming one of the most promising presales positioned for explosive growth.

Why is DeepSnitch AI considered an undervalued altcoin ready to surge? DeepSnitch AI is still in presale at $0.02244 but already up 50%. It’s solving a real problem for 100M+ traders by using AI to deliver insights directly in Telegram. With strong demand and massive market potential, it remains highly undervalued.

How does DeepSnitch AI differentiate itself from other upcoming crypto projects? Unlike most presales focused on hype, DeepSnitch AI offers tangible value through its five AI agents. It blends meme-level virality with real trading utility, a rare combination that could make it the next crypto to explode.

Can DeepSnitch AI really deliver 100x returns by 2026? If DeepSnitch AI reaches $2, early buyers at $0.02244 could see 100x gains. With the AI market projected to 25x in the next years and DeepSnitch targeting mass Telegram adoption, the math and momentum both make that target realistic.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)