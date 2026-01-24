Iran’s Central Bank stockpiled $500M worth of USDT as the country’s crypto usage expands amid massive protests. The move likely represents an attempt to prop up Iran’s rial. As the world’s governments increasingly turn to digital assets, retail traders are more interested in the next crypto to explode.

Advertisement

With $1.30M raised ahead of its end-of-January launch, DeepSnitch AI is increasingly viewed as a project that possesses clear 100x potential.

Advertisement

DeepSnitch AI is no stranger to these predictions, as the project’s analytics and AI prediction suite has been highlighted for its mass potential for months.

Advertisement

Iran doubles down on crypto as protests ramp up On January 21, Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic revealed that Iran's Central Bank (CBI) amassed at least $507M in Tether's USD-pegged stablecoin USDT.

The accumulation, traced via leaked documents and wallet mapping, increased during a severe economic downturn when the rial lost half of its value over eight months, hitting record lows against the dollar.

Advertisement

Elliptic suggests the CBI deployed USDT to buy rials on local exchange Nobitex. This is essentially conducting open-market operations with crypto to stabilise the currency and support trade as sanctions keep piling up.

Meanwhile, Chainalysis reported Iran's broader crypto activity surged to over $7.78B in 2025, with locals increasingly turning to BTC and other assets as a hedge against inflation, instability, and protests.

At the same time, traders are keeping a track of the next crypto to explode as the market enters wider recovery.

3 Breakout crypto projects 1. DeepSnitch AI: Could $DSNT be the next big cryptocurrency? Capturing a 100x pump early is what every trader dreams of. DeepSnitch AI, often believed to be the next crypto to explode, could present that rare opportunity.

The project raised $1.30M in its presale with the token priced at $0.03609, indicating that there’s a strong indication that the launch will turn into a bona fide event, especially if the momentum continues.

While DeepSnitch AI’s presale progress may indicate it’s one of the coins ready to rally, the utility itself is providing even more credibility to that particular narrative.

Deploying five AI agents, DeepSnitch AI’s central intelligence suite supports on-chain tracking, fast and precise audits, actionable insights, instant scam detection (including rugs and honeypots), and sentiment and FUD shift forecasts.

All of the features streamline DYOR and will be accessible after the highly anticipated late-January launch (the agents are already operational).

Since 100x projections are already coming in, the latest DeepSnitch AI exclusive discount codes present just another major incentive.

Investing over $2K unlocks a 30% bonus with the DSNTVIP30 code, and investing over $5K offers 50 with the DSNTVIP50 code. For whales, DSNTVIP150 provides 150% on investments above $10K, and those putting down over $30K can unlock a 300% bonus with the DSNTVIP300 code.

https://youtu.be/K6HGIhxrfsI 2. Bitcoin Hyper: Will HYPER be the biggest L2 coin? Bitcoin Hyper is a trending L2 scaling solution that could make Bitcoin faster and cheaper without even requiring updates on the main chain.

Although the project was criticized for slow development updates, the team revealed that the testnet had already processed over 5M transactions in December, proving that the potential to process high volumes is certainly there.

The HYPER token is priced at $0.013615, and much of the community sees 2x-3x potential from today’s levels, which is quite solid for a technical L2 project that may have limited appeal to trader-centric DeepSnitch AI.

The mainnet will launch in Q1 and will likely become a proving ground to see if HYPER is the next crypto to explode.

3. BMIC: Just another wallet project? Many traders believe that it's unlikely that a wallet solution will be the next big cryptocurrency, primarily due to the oversaturation. However, BMIC stands out sharply by building a quantum-resistant architecture from the ground up.

While promoted as a wallet (likely to capture attention), it actually offers a full ecosystem that includes a secure crypto debit card, advanced privacy tools, multi-chain support, and defenses against future quantum computing threats.

Still in presale and priced at $0.049474, BMIC has quietly raised over $400K. BMIC could be the next crypto to explode if the market recognizes its value.

Final words: Gear up for an explosion As the market recovers, traders are looking for something that packs more punch than majors that will incrementally move by 1%.

This is where presale projects come in. DeepSnitch AI checks all the boxes: it’s launching in just a few weeks, has AI utility with mass appeal, and its presale progress is robust at $1.30M.

Active VIP codes can save you some serious cash while also feeding the next crypto to explode the narrative.

For example, the DSNTVIP30 code is applicable for a 30% on $2K and up, the DSNTVIP50 code for a 50% discount on $5K and up, and the DSNTVIP150 code for 150% on $10K and up. For those looking to go all in, DSNTVIP300 offers a massive 300% bonus for $30K.

Secure your allocations in the DeepSnitch AI presale and keep track of the latest developments on X and Telegram.

FAQs 1. What is the next crypto to explode in early 2026? DeepSnitch AI is widely tipped as the next crypto to explode, with $1.30M raised, powerful AI agents for risk analysis & scam detection, strong community 100x calls, and bonuses up to 300%.

2. Why is DeepSnitch AI attracting so much attention right now? DeepSnitch AI combines live AI tools (on-chain tracking, audits, FUD monitoring) already operational, a late-January launch, $1.30M presale traction, and VIP codes offering significant bonuses.

3. Why did Iran’s Central Bank stockpile over $500M in USDT? Iran’s CBI amassed $507M in USDT to stabilise the collapsing rial amid economic crisis and protests, using it for open-market operations.

Disclaimer: Trading cryptocurrencies/digital assets carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You should be aware of all the risks associated with cryptocurrency/digital asset trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this website is provided as general market commentary, and does not constitute investment advice. The website or its publishers will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.The above content is published as received and has not been edited by the channel staff. The channel holds no responsibility for its content.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)