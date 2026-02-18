Fast-food meets Bitcoin, and it’s moving the needle. Steak ’n Shake’s bold treasury strategy is driving double-digit sales growth, proving crypto adoption can translate into real-world revenue gains. But while Steak’n Shake enjoys the revenue boost from its Bitcoin integration, investors are hunting for the next crypto to explode. Most of the attention is now shifting toward DeepSnitch AI.

The team is building a Web3-native Bloomberg Terminal, a vision that has already attracted over $1.65 million in presale commitments. With a projected 100M+ user market, whales have already pushed the token up 170%.

Steak’n Shake reports sales surge following Bitcoin strategy Steak ’n Shake says its same-store sales have risen “dramatically” since launching a burger-to-Bitcoin initiative in May 2025, routing all Bitcoin payments into a corporate treasury reserve.

The chain reported quarter-on-quarter same-store sales growth of 11% in Q2 and 15% in Q3 2025, outperforming rivals such as McDonald’s, Domino’s, and Taco Bell.

The company has accumulated about 161.6 BTC, currently valued near $11 million, with total Bitcoin exposure reaching roughly $15 million after additional allocations. It also introduced a Bitcoin bonus program for hourly employees in partnership with Fold to attract younger workers.

However, with an average purchase price near $92,851 per coin, its holdings remain about 26% below cost, leaving the reserve at an unrealized loss despite a stronger sales performance.

Top 3 next crypto to explode: DeepSnitch AI, Solana, and Sui DeepSnitch AI When evaluating top crypto presales, investors are increasingly prioritizing real utility, clear market positioning, and tangible implementation over marketing promises. DeepSnitch AI is positioning itself within that more utility-focused category, which is why many believe it is the next crypto to explode.

The project centers on a coordinated system of AI agents designed to convert complex blockchain data into structured market intelligence, creating what it describes as a unified analytical ecosystem.

A notable aspect is the reported development progress. Several of the AI agents are already functioning within a closed environment prior to full public launch.

Presale participants are expected to gain early access to the platform, which has helped drive momentum. To date, more than $1.65 million has been raised across five stages, with the current entry price of DeepSnitch AI sitting at $0.04064.

https://youtu.be/HVnjHC08u_Y?si=fVFWtqeY7aqoiB74 Solana Solana was trading between $84 and $88 and sitting just below the $90 resistance on February 17. Price has compressed for weeks. A breakout looks close. The reaction at $90 will likely decide the direction.

Liquidation data show heavy short positions stacked between $90 and $92. If SOL pushes into that zone, it could trigger a short squeeze and drive the price toward $95–$100. Still, open interest has declined, and broader sentiment looks soft. Bulls need fresh volume.

On the weekly chart, momentum has faded. A Doji signals indecision, and On-Balance Volume trends lower. Another rejection could send SOL under $80. A break below $75 would expose $50. Bulls must clear and hold $90.

Sui SUI has pulled back about 55% after losing the $1 support level in February. The drop confirms a pattern of lower highs and lower lows. Sellers now control the short term. Price trades inside a demand zone that once triggered strong rallies.

The $0.90–$0.95 area marks the key battleground. If SUI holds here, it can stabilize. A weekly close below $0.85 would weaken the structure and likely lead to another drop. Volatility is tightening inside a falling wedge, which often leads to expansion.

Past rallies of 500% and 1000% followed similar compression phases. Bulls must reclaim $1.30–$1.36 to confirm strength and push Sui into “next crypto to explode” territory. If they succeed, targets sit at $2.22, $3.53, and $4.90.

The bottom line Being the next crypto to explode takes more than hype: it demands real utility, early traction, and massive upside. DeepSnitch AI checks every box.

It’s already live in closed access, built for 100M+ traders hungry for smarter data, and still priced at just $0.04064.

Whales have poured in over $1.65 million, pushing momentum into classic pre-listing territory. A $2,000 buy secures around 54,000 DSNT plus a 30% bonus, over 70,000 tokens instantly.

