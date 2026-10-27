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Home / Business / Next decade must focus on protecting development from disaster risks: PM's Principal Secy PK Mishra

Next decade must focus on protecting development from disaster risks: PM's Principal Secy PK Mishra

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): India has called for stronger international cooperation, resilient infrastructure and outcome-based financing to reduce disaster risks, with a focus on protecting development assets and limiting economic losses alongside saving lives.

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, made the remarks while addressing the Meeting of Senior Officials on Disaster Risk Reduction, convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) and co-chaired by India and the UK.

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Emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach, Mishra highlighted the growing interconnections among climate change, urbanisation, infrastructure expansion and environmental degradation. He noted that although improvements in early warning systems, preparedness and emergency response have helped save lives, economic losses from disasters remain high.

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He called for moving beyond departmental silos towards a holistic understanding of risks and their cascading consequences, while accelerating implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction through 2030.

Mishra highlighted India's initiatives under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Ten-Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction introduced in 2016 and amendments to the Disaster Management Act in 2025.

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Stressing the importance of effective disaster financing, he called for investments that deliver measurable outcomes, alongside stronger urban institutions, resilient infrastructure and greater integration of nature-based solutions into development planning.

He also underscored the role of artificial intelligence, machine learning and multi-hazard early warning systems in strengthening disaster preparedness. He emphasised that early warnings must translate into timely action and financing to minimise the impact of disasters.

On post-disaster recovery, Mishra called for advance planning of recovery mechanisms to ensure that reconstruction reduces existing vulnerabilities rather than reproducing them.

Reaffirming India's commitment to international cooperation, he highlighted the establishment of the G20 Working Group on Disaster Risk Reduction during India's G20 Presidency in 2023 and continued efforts to strengthen global collaboration during its BRICS Chairship.

Concluding his address, Mishra outlined three priorities: improving understanding of emerging and interconnected risks; investing more effectively in resilience across public finance, infrastructure, cities and natural systems; and strengthening institutions through practical international cooperation.

He called for consolidating the achievements of the Sendai Framework and accelerating its implementation through 2030, stressing that the coming decade must focus not only on protecting lives but also on safeguarding the infrastructure, assets and development built by communities. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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