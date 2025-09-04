DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Next-gen GST reforms: Health, life insurance made tax-free, several medical essentials made cheaper

Next-gen GST reforms: Health, life insurance made tax-free, several medical essentials made cheaper

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM Sep 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The landmark next-generation GST reforms that were announced on Wednesday include significant relief to citizens in the healthcare and insurance sectors.

Advertisement

One of the biggest announcements is the complete removal of GST on individual health and life insurance.

Until now, they have attracted 18 per cent GST.

Advertisement

With the new reform, they have been moved to the zero-tax bracket, making health and life insurance more affordable and accessible to a wider section of society.

These reforms, cleared by the GST Council, are expected to reduce the cost of essential medical items and health-related financial services.

Advertisement

In addition to this, GST rates on several critical medical items have been reduced from 12 per cent to just 5 per cent. They include a thermometer, medical-grade oxygen, all diagnostic kits and reagents, glucometers and test strips, as well as corrective spectacles.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the reforms, stressing that they will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, the middle class, women, and youth.

"During my Independence Day Speech, I had spoken about our intention to bring the Next-Generation reforms in GST. The Union Government had prepared a detailed proposal for broad-based GST rate rationalisation and process reforms, aimed at ease of living for the common man and strengthening the economy. Glad to state that @GST_Council, comprising the Union and the States, has collectively agreed to the proposals submitted by the Union Government on GST rate cuts & reforms, which will benefit the common man, farmers, MSMEs, middle-class, women and youth. The wide-ranging reforms will improve the lives of our citizens and ensure ease of doing business for all, especially small traders and businesses," PM Modi posted on X.

On the essential items front, items of daily household use will now cost less. Products such as hair oil, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet soap bars, toothbrushes, and shaving cream, which earlier attracted 18 per cent GST, will now fall under the 5 per cent bracket.

Similarly, butter, ghee, cheese, dairy spreads, pre-packaged namkeens, bhujiya, and mixtures have all seen their GST rate reduced from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Utensils, feeding bottles, baby napkins, and clinical diapers have also become cheaper with the rate cut to 5 per cent. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts